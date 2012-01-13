TEXT-S&P: Aon rating unaffected by incorporation change

Canada's Collage gets seed funding via large insurer
TORONTO, Feb 22 One of Canada's largest insurers, Power Financial Corp, is investing in a Toronto-based startup with global ambitions to automate key segments of the insurance industry.
Jan 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Aon Corp. (NYSE:AON; BBB+/Stable/A-2) and its guaranteed subsidiaries are unaffected by the announcement that the company intends to change its incorporation to the U.K. from the U.S. We view the change as neutral to the rating because Aon is global, so a change in the country of domicile is unlikely to affect its business. We expect no change to Aon's operations, strategy, or corporate mission. We believe the change in incorporation could allow Aon better access to capital currently held internationally. It also could provide for better future cash flow from its growing international operations, and will likely allow greater capital flexibility because of more-favorable tax treatment in the U.K. for repatriation of earnings.
* Gilead Sciences Canada- effective feb 28, ontario to list epclusa on public drug plan to treat all six genotypes of chronic hepatitis c infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
