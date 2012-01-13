版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 13日 星期五 22:31 BJT

TEXT-S&P: Aon rating unaffected by incorporation change

Jan 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Aon Corp. (NYSE:AON; BBB+/Stable/A-2) and its guaranteed subsidiaries are unaffected by the announcement that the company intends to change its incorporation to the U.K. from the U.S. We view the change as neutral to the rating because Aon is global, so a change in the country of domicile is unlikely to affect its business. We expect no change to Aon's operations, strategy, or corporate mission. We believe the change in incorporation could allow Aon better access to capital currently held internationally. It also could provide for better future cash flow from its growing international operations, and will likely allow greater capital flexibility because of more-favorable tax treatment in the U.K. for repatriation of earnings.

