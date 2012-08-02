TEXT-Fitch:Societe Generale Q212 results show weak earnings;no ratings impact

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings says that Societe Generale's (SG) Q212 earnings release did not provide information that would prompt immediate rating action. Operating profit for the quarter (EUR953m as calculated by Fitch) was weak due to a disappointing performance of SG's corporate and investment banking (CIB) business.

Fitch derives operating profit, its measure of underlying earnings, after adjusting for items such as goodwill impairments (EUR450m, essentially on SG's Russian subsidiary Rosbank and its US fund manager TCW), revaluation of own debt and gains from the buyback of Tier 2 debt.

The poor performance of CIB is not surprising given market conditions, but is evidence of the earnings volatility of this business at SG. Revenue from the global capital markets business decreased, especially due to equities. The financing activities suffered not only from reduced volumes as part of the bank's deleveraging plan but also from losses on the sale of loans (EUR159m). Operating expenses declined in line with the restructuring plan, partially offsetting weaker revenue, but the cost reduction benefit should be greater in H212.

The bank's other business lines were more stable, especially the French networks, which have become the bank's main earnings contributor (58% of Q212 operating profit) given the weakness of CIB. However, operating profit from international retail banking continues to suffer from high loan impairment charges (especially Russia and Romania). On the other hand, specialised financial services & insurance are benefiting from a decline in loan impairment charges.

SG's Basel 2.5 core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio rose to 9.9% at end-June 2012 (9.0% at end-2011). This was a result of deleveraging, largely by reducing legacy assets and selling loans, and retention of earnings. The bank is on track to meet its target of a fully loaded Basel III ratio of 9% at end-2013. The bank calculated at that at end-2011 the negative impact of a fully loaded Basel III ratio at (210bp) would be offset by retained earnings (150bp) and deleveraging at CIB (70bp). The contribution of retained earnings figure appears to take into account the current pressure on profitability (net income led to an increase in the core Tier 1 ratio by 48bp in H112).

The bank's portfolio of liquid assets continues to increase. At end-June 2012, the bank held EUR114bn (end-2011: EUR84bn) in its liquid asset buffer, of which EUR35bn were cash and deposits with central banks. This liquid asset buffer covers the banks short-term market funding (issuance and interbank). Moreover, customer deposits and long-term funding exceeded client assets.