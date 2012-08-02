TEXT-S&P afms Allied Irish Banks 'BB/B' ratings; outlook negative

Aug 02 -

Overview

-- Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has reported a pretax loss of EUR1.3 billion for the first half of 2012.

-- We are therefore lowering our assessment of AIB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) by one notch to 'b+' from 'bb-'.

-- We now apply two notches of government support to the long-term rating on AIB, compared to one before, and are therefore affirming our 'BB/B' ratings on AIB.

-- The negative outlook reflects downside risk that we see to our assessment of AIB's capital and earnings, as well as the negative outlook on the Republic of Ireland.

Rating Action

On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Ireland-based Allied Irish Banks PLC (AIB). The outlook remains negative.

In addition, we affirmed the 'BB/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on AIB's wholly owned U.K. subsidiary, AIB Group (U.K.) PLC. The outlook also remains negative.

Rationale

We have revised our assessment of AIB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) down by one notch to 'b+' from 'bb-'.

The revised SACP reflects our updated assessment of AIB's capital and earnings. AIB reported a pretax loss of EUR1.3 billion in the first half of 2012 and we expect AIB to remain loss making through 2013. We now take the view that AIB's capital ratio, as measured under Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted (RAC) framework, will be below 4% by the end of 2013. We had previously assumed that it would remain above the 5% threshold that we set for a "moderate" assessment of capital and earnings. We have therefore revised our assessment of AIB's capital and earnings to "weak".

In accordance with our criteria, we now incorporate two notches for government support into the long-term counterparty credit rating on AIB, compared to one before, which has resulted in the affirmation of the ratings on AIB.

We note that AIB's regulatory capitalization--its reported Core Tier 1 ratio was 17.3% at June 30, 2012--is much stronger than our preferred RAC measure, and we expect AIB to remain comfortably above the 10.5% regulatory minima for Irish banks through 2013.

There are two primary reasons for the large difference between our capital analysis and AIB's regulatory capital. First, within our calculation of total adjusted capital, we exclude EUR3.3 billion of preference shares issued by AIB to the Irish government and we also exclude EUR3.7 billion of tax loss carryforwards. On this basis, we estimate that total adjusted capital at June 30, 2012 was just under EUR7 billion, which compares to reported regulatory Core Tier 1 capital of EUR14.0 billion. Second, within our calculation of risk-weighted assets we apply more conservative risk weightings to reflect our view of economic risk within Ireland. As a result, we estimate that AIB's RAC was just over 5.0% at this date. Taking into account our expectation of further losses by AIB over the coming 18 months, and even allowing for the ongoing reduction in its balance sheet, we project that AIB's RAC will be in the 3.5%-4.0% range by end-2013.

AIB's reported pretax loss of EUR1.3 billion in the first half of 2012 follows heavy losses in full-year 2011. AIB received significant capital support from the Irish government (Republic of Ireland, BBB+/Negative/A-2) in 2011 as part of an industrywide recapitalization. In common with Irish peers, AIB remains loss making at a pre-provision level, which in part reflects its deposit margin compression, high level of nonperforming loans, and fees related to its participation in the government's Eligible Liabilities Guarantee (ELG) Scheme. We assume that the many pressures on AIB's preprovision earnings will only gradually abate.

In addition, provisions for loan impairments remained elevated in the first half of 2012 at EUR890 million (or a loss rate of 1.84%), albeit well down on EUR2,961 million reported in the same period in 2011. AIB has stated that it assumes 2011 will be the peak year for impairments, which we agree with, but we assume that loan impairments will remain elevated across most of AIB's loan portfolios for the remainder of this year and next.

We take some comfort from the fact that AIB's new management is making progress to improve AIB's balance sheet profile. Customer deposits grew by a reported EUR2.9 billion in the first half of 2012 and now represent a reported 52% of total funding, up from 47% at year-end. AIB's reported loan-to-deposit ratio of 125% is now close to the regulatory target of no more than 122.5% set last year. Like Irish peers, however, AIB continues to rely heavily on monetary authorities--EUR25 billion at June 30, 2012, albeit down from EUR31 billion at year-end. Regulatory risk-weighted assets fell by 4% in the first half, which in our view demonstrates the progress which AIB has made with its de-leveraging plans to date.

The ratings on AIB reflect our view of its 'bb' anchor, "adequate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "moderate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The SACP is 'b+'.

The long-term counterparty credit rating is two notches higher than the SACP, reflecting our view that AIB has "high" systemic importance in Ireland, and the Irish government is "supportive" of the banking sector, as defined by our criteria. We note that AIB has additional capital flexibility in its state-owned preference shares and contingent capital. We do not view AIB as a government-related entity, even though it is more than 99% owned by the government, because the government has said that it intends to eventually return the bank to private ownership.