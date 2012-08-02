TEXT-S&P afms Allied Irish Banks 'BB/B' ratings; outlook negative

Aug 02 -
Overview
-- Allied Irish Banks (AIB) has reported a pretax loss of EUR1.3 billion
for the first half of 2012.
-- We are therefore lowering our assessment of AIB's stand-alone credit
profile (SACP) by one notch to 'b+' from 'bb-'.
-- We now apply two notches of government support to the long-term rating
on AIB, compared to one before, and are therefore affirming our 'BB/B' ratings
on AIB.
-- The negative outlook reflects downside risk that we see to our
assessment of AIB's capital and earnings, as well as the negative outlook on
the Republic of Ireland.
Rating Action
On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long-
and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Ireland-based Allied Irish Banks
PLC (AIB). The outlook remains negative.
In addition, we affirmed the 'BB/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on AIB's wholly owned U.K. subsidiary, AIB Group (U.K.) PLC. The
outlook also remains negative.
Rationale
We have revised our assessment of AIB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) down
by one notch to 'b+' from 'bb-'.
The revised SACP reflects our updated assessment of AIB's capital and
earnings. AIB reported a pretax loss of EUR1.3 billion in the first half of 2012
and we expect AIB to remain loss making through 2013. We now take the view
that AIB's capital ratio, as measured under Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted
(RAC) framework, will be below 4% by the end of 2013. We had previously
assumed that it would remain above the 5% threshold that we set for a
"moderate" assessment of capital and earnings. We have therefore revised our
assessment of AIB's capital and earnings to "weak".
In accordance with our criteria, we now incorporate two notches for government
support into the long-term counterparty credit rating on AIB, compared to one
before, which has resulted in the affirmation of the ratings on AIB.
We note that AIB's regulatory capitalization--its reported Core Tier 1 ratio
was 17.3% at June 30, 2012--is much stronger than our preferred RAC measure,
and we expect AIB to remain comfortably above the 10.5% regulatory minima for
Irish banks through 2013.
There are two primary reasons for the large difference between our capital
analysis and AIB's regulatory capital. First, within our calculation of total
adjusted capital, we exclude EUR3.3 billion of preference shares issued by AIB
to the Irish government and we also exclude EUR3.7 billion of tax loss
carryforwards. On this basis, we estimate that total adjusted capital at June
30, 2012 was just under EUR7 billion, which compares to reported regulatory Core
Tier 1 capital of EUR14.0 billion. Second, within our calculation of
risk-weighted assets we apply more conservative risk weightings to reflect our
view of economic risk within Ireland. As a result, we estimate that AIB's RAC
was just over 5.0% at this date. Taking into account our expectation of
further losses by AIB over the coming 18 months, and even allowing for the
ongoing reduction in its balance sheet, we project that AIB's RAC will be in
the 3.5%-4.0% range by end-2013.
AIB's reported pretax loss of EUR1.3 billion in the first half of 2012 follows
heavy losses in full-year 2011. AIB received significant capital support from
the Irish government (Republic of Ireland, BBB+/Negative/A-2) in 2011 as part
of an industrywide recapitalization. In common with Irish peers, AIB remains
loss making at a pre-provision level, which in part reflects its deposit
margin compression, high level of nonperforming loans, and fees related to its
participation in the government's Eligible Liabilities Guarantee (ELG) Scheme.
We assume that the many pressures on AIB's preprovision earnings will only
gradually abate.
In addition, provisions for loan impairments remained elevated in the first
half of 2012 at EUR890 million (or a loss rate of 1.84%), albeit well down on
EUR2,961 million reported in the same period in 2011. AIB has stated that it
assumes 2011 will be the peak year for impairments, which we agree with, but
we assume that loan impairments will remain elevated across most of AIB's loan
portfolios for the remainder of this year and next.
We take some comfort from the fact that AIB's new management is making
progress to improve AIB's balance sheet profile. Customer deposits grew by a
reported EUR2.9 billion in the first half of 2012 and now represent a reported
52% of total funding, up from 47% at year-end. AIB's reported loan-to-deposit
ratio of 125% is now close to the regulatory target of no more than 122.5% set
last year. Like Irish peers, however, AIB continues to rely heavily on
monetary authorities--EUR25 billion at June 30, 2012, albeit down from EUR31
billion at year-end. Regulatory risk-weighted assets fell by 4% in the first
half, which in our view demonstrates the progress which AIB has made with its
de-leveraging plans to date.
The ratings on AIB reflect our view of its 'bb' anchor, "adequate" business
position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average"
funding, and "moderate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The
SACP is 'b+'.
The long-term counterparty credit rating is two notches higher than the SACP,
reflecting our view that AIB has "high" systemic importance in Ireland, and
the Irish government is "supportive" of the banking sector, as defined by our
criteria. We note that AIB has additional capital flexibility in its
state-owned preference shares and contingent capital. We do not view AIB as a
government-related entity, even though it is more than 99% owned by the
government, because the government has said that it intends to eventually
return the bank to private ownership.