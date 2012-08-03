TEXT-S&P:Ratings on Sharp lowered to 'BBB', remain on watch neg

Aug 03 -

-- Sharp recorded huge first quarter operating losses and net losses, which is worse than our assumptions for maintaining the previous 'BBB+' rating.

-- We have lowered our long-term ratings on Sharp and its overseas subsidiaries to 'BBB' and placed both long-term and short-term ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We will review the ratings based on the prospects for Sharp's full-year earnings and potential downside risks to earnings performance.

-- We expect to take up to 90 days to resolve the CreditWatch as we reassess the company's medium- to long-term business strategy, progress in its strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision, and its future financial profile and refinancing plans.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'BBB' its long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Sharp Corp. and its overseas subsidiaries, Sharp Electronics Corp. and Sharp International Finance (U.K.) PLC. The long-term ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on July 27, 2012. At the same time, we also placed the 'A-2' short-term ratings on the companies on CreditWatch with negative implications. Sharp recorded operating losses (after depreciation) of JPY94.1 billion and net losses of JPY138.4 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), which is worse than our assumptions for maintaining the previous 'BBB+' rating.

Sharp's first quarter earnings results worsened beyond our expectations. Its flat-panel TV and LCD panel businesses recorded large operating losses due to weakened sales in Japan and China, lower capacity utilization at both large and medium-to-small LCD panel facilities, and inventory adjustments. Its smartphone and mobile handset business is also suffering from a decline in sales volume due to intense competition with overseas handset makers and a shortage in supply of key components. The company also revised down its fiscal 2012 full year forecast to operating losses of JPY100 billion and net losses of JPY250 billion. The current situation is well below our assumptions for maintaining the previous rating of 'BBB+'.

The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, based on Standard & Poor's view that there is continued downward pressure on Sharp's core businesses. We will review Sharp's business strategy to recover earnings, and potential downside risks to earnings performance. In assessing Sharp's business risk profile, we will review future prospects for each of its core businesses and how the company will benefit from its recent strategic alliance with Taiwan-based electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--). We will also assess the impact of any additional business restructuring and its adverse impact on Sharp's financial profile and balance sheet for fiscal 2012. In addition, we will assess the company's funding and refinancing plans because it has sizable debt maturities, including JPY200 billion in convertible bonds that mature in September 2013.

We could lower the ratings on Sharp one notch if the company's earnings in fiscal 2012 worsen even further, or prospects for a recovery in earnings dampens further. We expect to take up to 90 days to resolve the CreditWatch as we reassess the company's medium- to long-term business strategy, progress in its strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision, and its future financial profile and refinancing plans.

