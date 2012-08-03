版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 19:14 BJT

TEXT-S&P summary: Vodafone Group PLC

Aug 03 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Vodafone Group PLC ---------------------------- 03-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 92857T

Mult. CUSIP6: 92857W

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-May-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

17-Oct-2005 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-headquartered mobile telecommunications company Vodafone Group PLC (Vodafone) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the group's "strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐