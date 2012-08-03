TEXT-S&P takes rating action in STARTS (Cayman) series CDO2-2008

Aug 03 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have applied to STARTS (Cayman)'s series CDO2-2008 (Crystalline) class A, C, and D notes our updated criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets.

-- We also assessed the decreased credit enhancement available for all of the rated notes and the negative rating migration in the performing portfolio since our last review in August 2010.

-- Based on this, we have lowered our ratings on the class A, C, and D notes, removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes, and affirmed our rating on the class B notes.

-- STARTS (Cayman) series CDO2-2008 (Crystalline) is a cash flow CDO of U.S. RMBS, CMBS, student loan ABS, and CLO-related assets that closed in August 2008.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on STARTS (Cayman) Ltd.'s series CDO2-2008 (Crystalline)'s class A, C, and D notes. At the same time, we removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes, and affirmed our rating on the class B notes (see list below).

STARTS (Cayman) series CDO2-2008 (Crystalline) is a cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), student loan asset-backed securities (SLABS), and collateralized loan obligation (CLO)-related assets that closed in August 2008.