TEXT-S&P takes rating action in STARTS (Cayman) series CDO2-2008

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on STARTS (Cayman)
Ltd.'s series CDO2-2008 (Crystalline)'s class A, C, and D notes. At the same time, we removed
from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes, and affirmed our rating
on the class B notes (see list below).
STARTS (Cayman) series CDO2-2008 (Crystalline) is a cash flow collateralized
debt obligation (CDO) of U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS),
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), student loan asset-backed
securities (SLABS), and collateralized loan obligation (CLO)-related assets
that closed in August 2008.