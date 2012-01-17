TEXT-Fitch:Six roadblocks to European TMT convergence

Jan 17 - There is a lot of talk about the rise of online movie watching, the rapid decline in mobile texting, and the proliferation of all things "smart and connected", but we think there are significant roadblocks that will slow the pace of these developments in Europe compared with the US. We acknowledge that convergent technology has advanced and the elements are in place for these trends to properly establish themselves. New "over-the-top" entrants, such as Google , Apple and Amazon could be disruptive, but European convergence is likely to lag behind the US by least five years.

Here are our top six reasons why "convergence" will be slow in Europe:

--Fixed broadband investment: Average speeds are slow and fibre investment is too expensive and uneconomic. For example, we estimate that only 30% of UK broadband homes receive speeds of 5Mbts or more. Average speeds across Europe are estimated at only 8.5Mbts. We think the European Commission's proposal to boost fibre broadband investment fails to acknowledge that it is not economically viable in large parts of Europe.

--Even slower mobile download speeds: The sector needs spectrum and network and investment before the user experience really becomes convergent. Vodafone reported that non-messaging data made up 82% of traffic in H112 but accounted for only 15% of service revenue. New viable convergent revenue models will need to be found for network operators before large investment becomes economically viable.

--Need for new gadgets: New TVs, set-top boxes, home computer and tablets, plus any number of handset changes. The first of these will be expensive, the second less so and the third will move towards affordability.

--The "hassle factor": Broadband already works. So does TV and mobile. Consumers are often confused by all the competing offers, and so often just stick with what they have already.

--Populist regulators: They prefer short term tariff cuts to longer-term strategic investment incentives (eg, allowing consolidation). This weakens an already struggling revenue stream and delays vital investment.

--This is Europe: The continent is a political, cultural, economic and demographic patchwork of relatively small countries with a tendency to focus on and keep control of their own regulations.

Nevertheless, certain sub-segments within TMT will be affected more rapidly. Handset/tablet disruption is already occurring, and this is affecting some manufacturers. It is also possible that countries such as the UK will experience more rapid changes in media consumption habits due to the proliferation of English-language media alternatives. This is likely to force traditional pay-TV companies to react sooner rather than later.