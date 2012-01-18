TEXT-S&P afms rtgs on all classes of RMF 21 & RMF 21-2 RMBS deals

Jan 18 -

OVERVIEW

-- The notes issued under the RMF 21 Corp. and RMF 21-2 Corp. RMBS transactions are backed by pools of residential mortgage loans originated by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

-- The transactions' credit enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of principal on the senior class notes has progressed. In addition, the performance of the mortgage loan receivables backing the notes is in line with our initial assumptions.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class A-3 and B notes issued by RMF 21 Corp., and the class A-3 and B notes issued by RMF 21-2 Corp.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ratings on the class A-3 and B notes issued by RMF 21 Corp. and the class A-3 and B notes issued by RMF 21-2 Corp. (see list below). The class A-1 and A-2 notes that were issued under these transactions have already been fully redeemed.

In analyzing the credit quality of these transactions, we examined various pieces of information, including the data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer and trustee. Through our review, we found that the performance of the underlying mortgage loan receivables is in line with our initial assumptions, and that the transactions' credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress of principal redemption for the senior class notes. Based on the above factors, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-3and B notes of RMF 21 Corp. and the class A-3 and B notes of the RMF 21-2 Corp. transaction.

The notes issued under the RMF 21 Corp. and RMF 21-2 Corp. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions are ultimately backed by pools of residential mortgage loans originated by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (A+/ Negative/A-1). The residential mortgage loans of both transactions are entrusted with Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust & Banking Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking acts as the servicer for the transactions. The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of principal by the transactions' respective legal final maturity dates for the class A-3 and B notes.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

