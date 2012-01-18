TEXT-S&P afrms GasTerra 'AA+' rating;off watch,otlk neg

Jan 18 -

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we affirmed our 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the State of The Netherlands and removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative. The outlook is negative.

-- Consequently, in our view, the risk of a sovereign rating action triggering a downgrade of Dutch gas sales and marketing company GasTerra B.V. (GasTerra) has been reduced.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on GasTerra and removing the long-term rating from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our opinion that a downgrade of the sovereign is likely to result in a downgrade of GasTerra.

As previously announced, on Jan. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+' long-term corporate credit ratings on Dutch gas sales and marketing company GasTerra B.V. (GasTerra). At the same time, we removed the long-term rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. We also affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term corporate credit rating on GasTerra. The outlook is negative.

The rating actions follow those on the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited ratings) on Jan. 13, 2012. For further details, see "The Netherlands Unsolicited 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed; Off Watch Neg; Outlook Negative" published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The 'AA+' rating on GasTerra is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'aa' and a one-notch uplift in accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs). The one-notch uplift reflects our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the State of The Netherlands would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to GasTerra in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of GasTerra's:

-- "Very important" role for the government. This reflects the company's implementation of state strategies for the security of gas supplies as the sales and marketing company of gas produced in The Netherlands. It also takes into account implied reputational damage to the state in the event of a payment default by GasTerra. In addition, we factor in noteworthy government income from GasTerra's shareholding, which in our view provides an incentive for long-term government involvement and support in case of need.

-- "Strong" link with the government. GasTerra is 50% owned by the State of The Netherlands, with the remainder held equally between ExxonMobil Corp. (ExxonMobil; AAA/Stable/A-1+; 25%) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Shell; AA/Stable/A-1+; 25%). We do not anticipate that this ownership structure will change over the medium term, in light of The Netherland's energy policies and the strategic importance of GasTerra to the owners. The strong link also takes into account the state's significant involvement in determining the company's strategy, highlighted by the contingent of civil servants on GasTerra's supervisory board.

The SACP on GasTerra reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" and its financial risk profile as "minimal". GasTerra's "strong" business risk profile reflects its very strong competitive position in the Dutch gas market, thanks to exclusive access to production from the sizable and extremely cost-competitive Groningen gas field. GasTerra's SACP factors in our view that the company will remain focused on its sales and marketing of Dutch gas, and that the Groningen gas field will continue to produce affluent volumes of gas at a very low cost over the long term. It also reflects our opinion that the contractual financial and gas supply linkage with Maatschap Groningen--which essentially removes any exposure to volume or price risk--will remain unchanged as long as Groningen produces abundant amounts of gas.

These strengths are partly offset by GasTerra's limited diversity and the gradually depleting nature of its reserve base, notably the Groningen gas field. Furthermore, GasTerra faces an increasingly competitive natural gas market in The Netherlands.

The "minimal" financial risk profile reflects the contractual link and transfer of all financial risks to the Maatschap Groningen gas production joint venture (owned by the same shareholders that own GasTerra), through the price transfer mechanism. This mechanism essentially transfers GasTerra's revenues to Maatschap Groningen by means of a set purchase price for the gas, notwithstanding production costs, which we understand are very low. In addition, we take into account GasTerra's relatively low working-capital-related debt at year-end 2011 and an average net cash position throughout the year. GasTerra has no long-term debt outstanding.

The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. We assess GasTerra's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria, supported by our view that GasTerra's liquidity resources will exceed its funding needs by 1.3x in the next 12 months.