TEXT-Fitch rates UBS Stamford Branch's tier 2 subordinated notes 'BBB-(EXP)'

Aug 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned UBS AG's (UBS) USD Tier 2 subordinated notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)'. The notes will be issued through UBS's Stamford branch and will qualify as low-trigger progressive capital component under Switzerland's revised capital requirement framework for the country's largest banks ("too big to fail", TBTF legislation).

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The notes are rated three notches below UBS's 'a-' Viability Rating (VR), in accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities" (published 15 December 2011). Under these criteria, Basel III Tier 2 notes with going-concern write-down or conversion triggers (in addition to the standard non-viability trigger) are notched twice from the VR for loss severity and once or twice for non-performance risk.

The notes are rated in line with the USD2bn Tier 2 subordinated notes issued by UBS Jersey branch in February 2012 (see 'Fitch Rates UBS AG's Tier 2 Subordinated Notes 'BBB-(EXP)', dated 8 February 2012 and 'Fitch Assigns UBS AG's Tier 2 Subordinated Notes Final 'BBB-' Rating', dated 20 February 2012).

UBS is issuing the Tier 2 subordinated notes in preparation for higher capital requirements under Switzerland's TBTF legislation. After a phase-in period from 2013, UBS is expected to have to comply with a 19% loss-absorbing capital ratio from 2019. The rated instruments qualify as low-trigger contingent capital and can constitute up to 6% of UBS's loss-absorbing capital ratio.

UBS's ratings are unaffected by the rating action. UBS has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'F1', VR of 'a-', Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A'.