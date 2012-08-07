TEXT-S&P lowers, afrms rtgs in Anderson Valley II CDO

BRIEF-51job Inc Q4 earnings per share RMB 3.45
* 51job Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
Aug 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- Anderson Valley II CDO's portfolio has experienced further credit events since our previous review, which have reduced the collateral available for repaying the notes.
-- We have lowered our ratings on Anderson Valley II CDO's class S-1 and A-1 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class B-1, C-1, and D-1 notes.
-- Anderson Valley II CDO is a cash flow CDO with a portfolio of primarily investment-grade corporate and sovereign entities.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Anderson Valley II CDO PLC's class S-1 and A-1 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class B-1, C-1, and D-1 notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance since our previous review in October 2010, using information from the latest trustee report dated June 20, 2012. They reflect further credit events in the portfolio, which have reduced the collateral available for repaying the notes.
* 51job Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly revenues $6.53 billion versus $5.83 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LaSalle Hotel Properties reports fourth quarter 2016 results