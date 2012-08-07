版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 7日 星期二 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:Refinancing risk remains high for large US debt issuers with weak rtgs

Aug 07 R.H. Donnelly, Houghton Mifflin, Hawker Beechcraft, Texas Competitive Electric Holdings, Clear Channel Communications & Caesars Entertainment

* Moody's : Refinancing risk remains high for large US debt issuers with weak ratings

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐