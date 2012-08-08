TEXT-S&P keeps vodka producer CEDC 'CCC+' rtg on watch neg

Aug 08 -
Overview
-- CEDC, the U.S.-based parent company of Polish vodka manufacturer CEDC
International sp. z o.o., has announced that it is soliciting consent from the
holders of its senior secured notes due 2016 to obtain a waiver with respect
to the timing of the filing of its second-quarter financial statements.
-- The waiver might not be consented by the majority of the noteholders,
which could trigger the acceleration of payment of the notes, if not remedied
after 30 days, which would put significant pressure on the group's already
weak liquidity.
-- We are keeping our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on CEDC on
CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch indicates a possible downgrade by one or several
notches if CEDC does not obtain the waiver from the noteholders, or if we
perceive any other signs of deterioration in the group's liquidity.
Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept on CreditWatch with
negative implications its 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on
U.S.-based Central European Distribution Corp. (CEDC), the parent company of
Poland-based vodka manufacturer CEDC International sp. z o.o. The 'CCC+' issue
rating on CEDC's senior secured notes and 'CCC-' issue rating on the unsecured
notes also remain on CreditWatch negative.
All ratings were originally placed on CreditWatch on June 8, 2012.
Rationale
The CreditWatch status reflects our view that uncertainties remain related to
CEDC's ongoing accounting review and that CEDC's liquidity could further and
substantially weaken if there was a breach of covenants which could lead to
the acceleration of the payment of the 2016 notes, upon receipt of a written
notice of 25% or more of the noteholders.
CEDC has announced that the accounting review was still ongoing and that it
might not be able to file its second-quarter results by Aug. 14, 2012, as
requested by the SEC. We understand that this would constitute a breach of
covenants, as per the documentation of the EUR430 million and $380 million 2016
notes, for which CEDC would have a 30-day remedy period.
Therefore, in exchange for a waiver fee, CEDC has asked for an extension of
the SEC filing date to Nov. 12, 2012. The waiver requires consent from the
majority of the noteholders, and the deadline for the consent is Aug. 10,
2012, but could be extended.
In our view, the potential upcoming breach of covenant and the still ongoing
accounting review put further pressure on the group's rating and already weak
liquidity position.
The outcome of the accounting review could be significantly higher than the
preliminary indication of a $30 million-$40 million negative impact on group
2010 and 1011 EBITDA.
If the waiver is not consented, CEDC would be in breach of covenant, which
could have a substantial impact on its liquidity if the 2016 notes (which have
a cross-default with the $310 million convertible notes due 2013) were
accelerated. Without access to external sources of liquidity, CEDC would most
likely default.
However, we believe that CEDC is likely to obtain the covenant waiver, given
the progression of its negotiation with Russian Standard Corporation (Russian
Standard).
Russian Standard, owner of Russian Standard Vodka and Russian Standard bank,
is now the majority owner of CEDC. CEDC and Russian Standard signed a final
agreement on July 9, 2012, with regards to the refinancing of CEDC's $310
million convertible notes due 2013, also allowing for Russian Standard to
increase its stake in CEDC. On the same day, CEDC's founder resigned from the
CEO position, and Roustam Tariko, founder and owner of Russian Standard,
became the non-executive chairman of the board of CEDC. At this stage, we view
the agreement with Russian Standard as positive for CEDC, both from an
operational point of view as CEDC could benefit from the stronger operations
of Russian Standard vodka, and from a liquidity standpoint as Russian Standard
is participating in CEDC's 2013 refinancing through a combination of equity
injection, conversion of part of the notes, and a backstop facility for the
remainder of the notes.
Liquidity
We continue to view CEDC's liquidity as "weak," under our criteria. But given
the ongoing accounting review and potential upcoming covenant breach, we
believe liquidity has weakened further.
Our "weak" assessment reflects the following factors:
-- Persistent deterioration in CEDC's performance and credit ratios in
2010, 2011, and the first quarter of 2012;
-- The absence of any particular core bank relationships;
-- Our view of CEDC's poor standing in credit markets, given its wide
bond spreads and falling share price. The recent announcements on the
restatements of the financial statements and waiver solicitation further
restrict CEDC's access to capital markets, in our view; and
-- The upcoming March 2013 $310 million debt maturity (convertible
bonds), which exceeds CEDC's sources of cash. Sources primarily consist of
cash on the balance sheet ($108 million at the end of March 2012); we do not
anticipate any internally generated free cash flow in 2012, and committed
long-term lines are limited.
The refinancing of the $310 million convertible bonds is underway, backed by
Russian Standard; an amended definitive agreement on the refinancing of the
bonds was signed between CEDC and Russian Standard on July 9, 2012. However,
we believe that some execution risks remain, primarily because of the
accounting review and potential upcoming breach of covenants, which could
endanger the 2013 refinancing.
Also, if CEDC breaches the covenant on the 2016 notes, this could trigger the
acceleration of the 2016 notes (upon receipt of a written notice of 25% or
more of the noteholders) as well as the 2013 convertible notes
(cross-default). CEDC would need access to substantial external funds to
address this.
CreditWatch
Standard & Poor's aims to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within
the next three months. During this period, we expect to receive adequate and
updated financial and operating information to conduct our analysis. We will
monitor factors including the outcome of the waiver solicitation, the
magnitude of the financial restatements, and the group's performance and
liquidity.
We could lower the ratings by one or several notches if CEDC does not obtain a
waiver for the filing covenant, if the accounting review concludes with
restatements that would be higher than the current $30 million-$40 million
impact on EBITDA estimated by CEDC, if we perceive further signs of weak
corporate governance, or if we see further deterioration in the group's
liquidity.
We could affirm the 'CCC+' rating if CEDC successfully files its quarterly
financials, and if the restatements do not exceed current estimates. We will
continue to monitor the 2013 refinancing risk, as we believe that some
execution risks remain.
*Guaranteed by Central European Distribution Corp.