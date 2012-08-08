TEXT-S&P afrms UniCredit Bank AG 'A/A-1' ratings; outlook negative

Aug 08 -
Overview
-- On Aug. 3, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings on UniCredit SpA
(UniCredit), Germany-based UniCredit Bank AG's Italian parent.
-- We anticipate that UniCredit's business and financial profiles will
remain consistent with our current ratings even after it absorbs the negative
impact of what we see as increased credit risk in the Italian economy.
-- We are affirming our long- and short-term ratings on UniCredit Bank at
'A/A-1'.
-- We are also lowering our issue ratings on UniCredit Bank's
subordinated and hybrid debt, reflecting our downward revision of the bank's
stand-alone credit profile to 'bbb+' from 'a-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on UniCredit.
Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term
and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on UniCredit Bank AG
(UniCredit Bank), the German subsidiary of Italy-based UniCredit SpA
(UniCredit). The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank's subordinated debt
to 'BBB' from 'BBB+', on its junior subordinated debt to 'BBB-' from 'BBB, and
on its hybrid debt to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.
Rationale
The affirmation follows our affirmation of the ratings on UniCredit (see
"UniCredit SpA 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings Affirmed Despite Increased Credit Risk For
Italian Banks; Outlook Negative," published Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal). At the same time, we have revised down our
assessment of UniCredit Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb+'
from 'a-', reflecting our lowering of UniCredit's SACP and group credit
profile to 'bbb+'. In our view, UniCredit Bank's SACP is sensitive to the
deterioration of the parent's SACP, given the tight operational interaction
between the two entities, among others.
We have lowered our assessment of UniCredit Bank's risk position to "weak"
from "moderate," as our criteria define the terms. This revision reflects the
parallel weakening in the SACPs on UniCredit Bank and UniCredit. Our
assessment of UniCredit Bank's risk position also reflects some concentration
in its corporate credit portfolio, some complexity in its credit market
related business, and some tail risk in credit losses that are not fully
captured in our RAC framework given very low economic risk we assign to
Germany. At the same time, UniCredit Bank's credit losses have been lower than
the average for its peer for the past few years, which stems from its
significant restructuring of real estate assets.
In our opinion, the bank's capital and earnings position is "strong," based on
our projection that our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain
comfortably above 10% in the next 18-24 months (versus 10.6% at end-June
2011).
We consider that our assessment of UniCredit Bank's capital and earnings as
"strong" overstates its capital position to some extent. As such, we have
revised downward the bank risk position. That's because UniCredit Bank has
strong operational interaction with activities across the UniCredit group,
particularly in corporate and investment banking. In addition, the bank bears
some intragroup credit exposure to the parent. The charges that we apply to
our RAC ratio on UniCredit Bank do not fully capture the potential impact of
credit risks that could arise from strain on UniCredit.
Our SACP and ratings on Unicredit Bank continue to reflect the anchor of 'a-'
(the anchor is our starting point for assigning a bank a long-term rating) for
commercial banks operating in Germany. They also factor in our view of the
bank's adequate business position, strong capital and earnings, average
funding, and adequate liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
In our view, UniCredit Bank continues to have an "adequate" business position,
underpinned by its strong corporate franchise in Bavaria and some parts of
Northern Germany. We see some volatility in its business flows that is
inherent to its investment banking activity.
UniCredit Bank's funding is "average," based on our "strong" assessment for
funding in the German banking sector. Reliance on wholesale funding is higher
than the average for German banks, but in line with other large domestic
players. We view the bank's liquidity as "adequate," given its prudent
liquidity management.
Our view of UniCredit Bank's "high" systemic importance for the German banking
sector results in a two-notch uplift from the SACP, reflecting our view of a
"moderately high" likelihood of systemic support.
The ratings on UniCredit Bank are now at the same level as the indicative
issuer credit ratings because we no longer apply a negative adjustment to the
ratings to reflect the bank's strong link with UniCredit. The negative effects
of the bank's strong link with UniCredit are now incorporated in our
assessment of UniCredit Bank's SACP.
Our downward revision of UniCredit Bank's SACP has lead us to lower our issue
ratings on the bank subordinated and hybrid debt, given that we notch down
from the bank's SACP under our criteria.