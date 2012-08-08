TEXT-S&P rates The ServiceMaster Co.'s $300 Mil. notes 'B-'

Aug 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B-' senior unsecured
debt rating to Memphis, Tenn.-based The ServiceMaster Co.'s proposed $300 million unsecured
senior notes due 2020. The recovery rating on the unsecured notes is '5', indicating
our expectation of modest recovery (10%-30%) to noteholders in the event of a
default.
We expect the company to use proceeds from the unsecured note issuance to
repay outstanding debt. The company may use proceeds to repay borrowings under
its $2.5 billion term loan facility or redeem outstanding 10.75% senior notes
due 2015. As such, we expect the company's debt to EBITDA leverage to remain
unchanged at about 6.5x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. The company had
approximately $3.9 billion of reported debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012.
The ratings on ServiceMaster Co. reflect our view that the company's financial
profile continues to be "highly leveraged," particularly since the company's
balance sheet remains highly leveraged and we expect cash flow protection
measures to continue to be weak. In addition, we continue to consider
ServiceMaster's business risk profile to be "fair," reflecting our view that
the company's business will remain sensitive to still weak economic conditions
and consumer spending, as well as seasonal weather conditions. Still,
ServiceMaster benefits from its business positions in its fragmented and
competitive end markets, which have historically translated into good cash
flow generation from a fairly diverse portfolio of services.
