TEXT-S&P confirms 4 New York Liberty Development bnds 'A+/A-1' rts

Aug 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today confirmed its 'A+/A-1' ratings on four series of bonds issued by New York Liberty Development Corp. (see list).

The transactions are expected to be remarketed on Aug. 8, 2012. As a result, each transaction will have a new mandatory tender date of May 22, 2013, and a new letter of credit (LOC) from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. ('A+/A-1') with an expiration date of May 29, 2013. In addition, the series 2011B-1 bonds (for the 3 World Trade Center project) and the series 2011B-1 bonds (for the World Trade Center project - Towers 3-4) are also being redesignated from series 2011B (for the 3 World Trade Center project) and series 2011B (for the World Trade Center project - Towers 3-4), respectively. The redesignations and remarketings of the bonds would not cause Standard & Poor's to lower or withdraw its ratings on the bonds. The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. provides in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay LOC.