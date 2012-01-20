TEXT-Fitch:Q411 APAC SF downgrades exceed upgrades on criteria change

Jan 20 - Fitch Ratings says asset-backed structured finance (SF) transactions in Asia-Pacific (APAC) saw more downgrades than upgrades in the final quarter of 2011. This was largely driven by 46 downgrades in Australia as a result of criteria changes. This aside, asset performance in the APAC region continued to be stable with 137 affirmations compared with 39 downgrades and 18 upgrades in Q411.

In Australia, the downgrades resulted from the implementation of the updated Australian RMBS criteria and lenders mortgage insurance in RMBS criteria issued in August 2011.

"However, the affirmation of 40 publicly rated Australian and New Zealand SF tranches confirms the continued stable performance in all asset classes," said Alison Ho, Senior Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team and Head of APAC SF Performance Analytics.

Japanese CMBS recorded 30 downgrades, outnumbering upgrades by six to one. The negative rating activities in Q411 were a reflection of the progress on workout activities. "The divergence of rating actions on speculative- and investment-grade securities in Japan is expected to persist as workout activities continue, with proceeds being largely allocated to senior tranches and losses more likely on junior tranches," Ms. Ho said.

India continued to perform well in Q411 with six upgrades, eight affirmations and no downgrades. Three of the upgrades were due to the upgrade of the corporate undertaking provider, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited ('Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable) and satisfactory asset performance in the tractor loan sector. The remaining upgrades were related to the second-loss credit facilities of three transactions backed by new and used commercial vehicle loans originated by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'/Stable). The affirmations were concentrated in the commercial vehicle and mortgage asset classes.

The structured credit (SC) sector saw the ratio of downgrades to upgrades of nine to seven. The default of the PMI Group Inc. (PMI) in November 2011 led to the downgrade of six tranches of synthetic corporate CDOs which had PMI as a reference asset. Three other tranches were downgrades as a knock-on effect of the downgrade of the downgrade of BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') and Citigroup Funding Inc. ('A'/Stable/'F1'). The upgrades were the result of stable asset performance and the continuous de-leveraging of the transactions.

Other rating actions included transactions in Korea, Taiwan and Thailand where tranches were either affirmed or paid in full.

