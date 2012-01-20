BRIEF-Moody's cuts Panasonic to A2;otlk negative

BRIEF-Mylan reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.78
* Mylan reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
Jan 20 Panasonic Corporation
* Moody's downgrades Panasonic to A2 from A1; outlook negative
* Mylan reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
* Qtrly revenues and net revenues of $1,798.4 million and $1,327.7 million, up 8.3% and 6.4%, respectively, compared to Q4 2015
* American Eagle Outfitters reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results