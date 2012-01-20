版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 20日 星期五

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Panasonic to A2;otlk negative

Jan 20 Panasonic Corporation

* Moody's downgrades Panasonic to A2 from A1; outlook negative

