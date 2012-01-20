BRIEF-Moody's drops unguaranteed rtgs of Lucent Technologies

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt expands share repurchase plan by $1 bln
* Mallinckrodt Plc board expands company's share repurchase plan by $1.0 billion; company announces results of 2017 annual general meeting
Jan 20 Lucent Technologies Inc.,Lucent Technologies Capital Trust & Alcatel-Lucent
* Moody's withdraws unguaranteed ratings of Lucent Technologies; ratings of parent company Alcatel-Lucent maintained
* Bristol-Myers Squibb expands focus on precision medicine with investment and planned collaboration with GRAIL on blood-based cancer screening
* Home Bancshares Inc and Centennial Bank announce completion of the acquisition of the Bank Of Commerce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: