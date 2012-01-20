TEXT-S&P raises rtgs on class A to C notes in CLO deal BASE CLO I

Jan 20 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transaction's credit performance.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, and C notes, and affirmed our ratings on the class D1, D2, and E notes.

-- BASE CLO I is a static cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on BASE CLO I B.V.'s class A-1, A-2, B, and C notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class D1, D2, and E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our performance review of the transaction and the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Since our last review in February 2010, we have observed a relatively positive rating migration of the performing assets in the portfolio, with a decrease of 'CCC' rated assets to 2.9% from 7.0%. However, defaulted assets have increased to 5.0% from 1.3%. The aggregate collateral balance has dropped to EUR225 million from EUR355 million, primarily through amortization, but also through losses from defaulted assets.

Except for the class E notes, which are the most sensitive in the transaction to losses, the credit enhancement available to each class of notes has improved because the issuer has applied amortization proceeds to pay down the notes in a sequential order, starting with the class A1 notes. Other positive factors in our analysis include a reduction of the portfolio's weighted-average life (WAL--see below), and an increase of the weighted-average spread (WAS) to 2.76% from 2.54%.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. We used the portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the reported weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we consider to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our short default patterns (the WAL has fallen to 3.3 years from 5.1), levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios. As the portfolio is static and has already significantly amortized, we took into account the potential impact of spread and recovery compressions in our analysis.

Non-euro assets denominated in U.S. dollars and British pounds sterling account for nearly 30% of the underlying portfolio, and the resulting foreign currency risk is hedged via perfect asset swaps with JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (A+/Stable/A-1) as swap counterparty. We have also stressed the transaction's sensitivity to and reliance on the swap counterparty, especially for senior classes of notes rated higher than JPMorgan, by applying foreign exchange stresses to the notional amount of non-euro assets. Our analysis showed that the class A1 notes could withstand a 'AAA' stress under these conditions, whereas the class A2 notes, which would otherwise pass at a 'AAA' rating level, could not.

Therefore, and in accordance with our analysis detailed above, we have raised our ratings on the class A1, A2, B, and C notes to levels that we consider to reflect the current levels of credit enhancement, the portfolio credit quality, and the transaction's performance.

We have also observed that the credit support available to the junior notes is commensurate with their current ratings, and we have therefore affirmed our ratings on the class D-1, D-2, and E notes.

BASE CLO I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction backed primarily by leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms. Geographically, the portfolio is concentrated in the U.K., Germany, and France, which together account for nearly 65% of the portfolio. BASE CLO I closed in April 2008 and is serviced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at