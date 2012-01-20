版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 20日 星期五 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places Silver Tower's ABCP & EMTNs program on review for downgrade

Jan 20 Silver Tower Funding Limited/Silver Tower US Funding LLC

* Moody's places Silver Tower's ABCP and EMTNs program on review for downgrade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐