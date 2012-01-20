TEXT-S&P revises Turkey's Vestel otlk to positive,affirms 'B-'

Jan 20 -

-- The operating performance of Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. improved in 2011.

-- We believe Vestel should be able to generate positive discretionary cash flow in 2012.

-- We are revising our outlook on Vestel to positive from stable and affirming our 'B-' ratings.

-- The positive outlook reflects the likelihood of an upgrade if, as we anticipate, Vestel's liquidity position strengthens.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its outlook on Turkish home appliance and electronics manufacturer Vestel Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Vestel) to positive from stable. The 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Vestel was affirmed.

At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' issue rating on the $225 million notes, due May 2012, issued by Vestel's subsidiary Vestel Electronics Finance Ltd. The recovery rating is unchanged at '4'.

In May 2012, Vestel will have to repay its $225 million bond, which is now classified as short-term debt. The company has already repurchased close to $126 million in bonds using bank debt, and plans to repay the remaining $99 million of bond debt later in 2012. If Vestel refinances the bond with medium- or long-term debt, its liquidity position could improve sufficiently for us to consider raising the ratings.

The rating affirmation reflects the company's strong operating performance in 2011, including 21% growth in revenues in the first nine months of 2011 and an increase of the EBITDA margin to 10.6% from 8.8% for the full year 2010. We believe that this improvement is sustainable and the company will be able to maintain its profitability at this level over the next 12 months. The EBITDA growth translated into improved debt ratios, including a reduction of adjusted debt to EBITDA to 2.4x as of Sept. 30, 2011, from 4.3x on Dec. 31, 2010. We believe Vestel might be able to deleverage further as we anticipate positive discretionary cash flow (DCF) for the company in 2012.

The ratings reflect our view of Vestel's high reliance on various forms of short-term funding, its volatile leverage, looming debt maturities, and volatile operating performance. These factors partly reflect uneven macroeconomic conditions in Turkey and foreign exchange rate volatility. The ratings also reflect what we consider to be weak and volatile cash generation, mainly fueled by working capital swings. These weaknesses are only partly mitigated, in our view, by the shareholders' demonstrated support, the group's cost-efficient manufacturing, a reducing debt burden, and Vestel's rising market share in the European TV market, after weathering the challenging transition to flat-screen TVs.

The positive outlook reflects the likelihood that we would raise the ratings on Vestel if its liquidity improves over the next 12 months. We believe Vestel's liquidity could improve if it refinances the bond maturing in May 2012 with medium- or long-term debt, which could reduce the company's exposure to short-term financing. However, an upgrade would also depend on the group's operating performance staying in line with our base-case scenario.

Our base-case assessment factors in positive DCF in 2012, rollover of various types of short-term debt facilities, and maintenance of covenant headroom of at least 15%-20%.

The upside rating potential could be diluted if the company refinanced the bond with short-term debt or if it is unable to generate positive DCF on a sustainable basis.

