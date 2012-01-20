BRIEF-Moody's:Liquidity stress ticks higher,increase suggests modest rise in default rate

BRIEF-Zogenix receives orphan drug designation in the EU for zx008 in lennox gastaut syndrome
* Zogenix Inc- receives orphan drug designation in european union for zx008 in lennox gastaut syndrome
Jan 20 US Corporate
* Moody's Liquidity Stress Index Ticks Up, Suggests Modest Rise in US Corporate Default Rate
* Zogenix Inc- receives orphan drug designation in european union for zx008 in lennox gastaut syndrome
* Candente Copper announces resignation of MR. Paul H. Barry as independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot Corp - expand its manufacturing capabilities for elastomer composites at Cabot's plant in Port Dickson, Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: