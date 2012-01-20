版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 20日 星期五 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:Liquidity stress ticks higher,increase suggests modest rise in default rate

Jan 20 US Corporate

* Moody's Liquidity Stress Index Ticks Up, Suggests Modest Rise in US Corporate Default Rate

