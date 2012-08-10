TEXT-S&P raises NDS Rtg to 'A+'; rtg withdrawn at issuer request

UPDATE 3-Ghosn cedes Nissan CEO role, to focus on alliance with Renault, Mitsubishi
* Ghosn to remain Nissan chairman, devote more time to alliance
Overview
-- U.S. technology firm Cisco Systems Inc. has completed its acquisition of U.K.-based NDS Group Ltd.
-- We understand that all NDS' debt outstanding was repaid on the transaction's close.
-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on NDS to 'A+' (the same level as Cisco) and removing it from CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We are subsequently withdrawing the rating at the issuer's request.
Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised to 'A+' from 'BB-' its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based NDS Group Ltd., a leading provider of digital media content security solutions for pay-TV platforms worldwide.
At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed it on March 20, 2012. The outlook is stable. We subsequently withdrew the rating at the issuer's request.
We also withdrew the 'BB' issue ratings on the $1.050 billion equivalent term loans A and B and on the $75 million revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by subsidiary NDS Finance Ltd., following their repayment in cash on the transaction's close on July 31, 2012.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African retailer Massmart reported an almost 16 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, as the firm controlled costs and closed some of its less profitable stores in a tough economic environment.
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Boeing Co said it was planning to deliver its first tranche of revamped old passenger jets to be used as freight haulers in China by the end of the year, amid a boom in e-commerce that is driving China's parcel delivery market.