TEXT-Fitch afrms Boeing's rtgs at 'A/F1';otlk stbl

Jan 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A' long-term and 'F1' short-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) for the Boeing Company (BA) and Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC). A full
list of ratings is included at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The
ratings cover approximately $12.4 billion of debt ($9 billion at BA, including approximately
$360 million of non-recourse debt, and $3.4 billion at BCC).
After several years during which BA's credit profile weakened, Fitch expects the company's
financial performance to improve in 2012. BA retired or lessened some key risks in 2011, and
positive developments outnumbered the negative. Fitch expects cash flow and profits to improve
this year, and cash deployment will likely be focused on debt maturities and pension
contributions, beginning what should be a multi-year period of declining leverage.
The main driver of the improving performance will be Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA),
where deliveries will grow across the portfolio, including a substantial increase in deliveries
of 787s and 747-8s. BA also won several significant defense contracts in 2011, including the
U.S. Air Forces's tanker program and several large international competitions. BA successfully
renegotiated a key union contract in November 2011, largely eliminating what had been one of
Fitch's main concerns for 2012. Negative developments in 2011 were mostly related to the U.S.
defense spending outlook, with the threat of substantial automatic cuts in 2013 an item to
watch.
BA's debt ratings are supported by the company's balanced business portfolio (52% commercial
aerospace and 48% defense through nine months in 2011), liquidity position, financial
flexibility, access to the capital markets, competitive positions in both of its main business
lines, and large backlog.
Rating concerns for BA include margin levels that are low for the rating category; credit
metrics that in some cases remain weak for the rating; the outlook for defense spending beyond
fiscal 2012; and the susceptibility of the commercial aerospace industry to shocks such as
terrorism and disease. Longer-term concerns include new competitors in the lower end of the
narrow-body aircraft market.
While the 787 program made substantial progress in 2011, some concerns remain including an
aggressive production plan; the lack of visibility into supplier and customer claims resulting
from the program's delays; uncertainty about the program's profit margins; and the integration
of the new Charleston facility into BA's operations.
Fitch estimates BA's manufacturing free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less capital
expenditures and dividends), excluding BCC, was between breakeven and negative $500 million in
2011 (including the impact of $500 million of discretionary pension contributions), but this
range could be conservative given the number of new aircraft orders in the fourth quarter and
the potential for better than expected operating execution. FCF should improve in 2012, largely
due to the delivery of 787s and 747s, and Fitch's initial estimate is greater than $2.5 billion.
Fitch expects cash deployment will be focused on funding debt retirement, strengthening the
pension plan, and maintaining strong liquidity. Fitch's ratings incorporate expectations that BA
will retire more than $1 billion of maturing debt in 2012 and approximately $600 million in
2013. Fitch believes other cash deployment actions, including share repurchases, will depend on
the level of the company's cash generation.
As of Sept. 30, 2011, BA's liquidity position, excluding BCC, was approximately $10.8
billion, consisting of $7.9 billion in cash and investments, and complete availability under
$2.9 billion of bank facilities. In November, BA replaced its existing facilities with larger
credit lines totaling $4.6 billion maturing in November 2012 and November 2016. BCC has access
to $1.5 billion of these facilities, and BA has exclusive use of the remaining $3.1 billion.
For the latest 12 months (LTM) ending Sept. 30, 2011, BA's leverage (gross debt to EBITDA),
excluding BCC, was 1.3 times (x) compared to 1.4x in 2010, 1.2x for 2009, and 0.6x in 2008.
Metrics worsened starting in 2009 because of $5 billion of debt issuance and weak FCF. Fitch
expects BA's leverage metrics will improve in 2012, and gross leverage could move below 1x in
late 2012 or 2013. The preceding calculations exclude BCC by accounting for the subsidiary using
the equity method, and non-recourse debt at BA is also excluded. The calculations also exclude
non-cash charges, but include the impact of non-cash pension expense.
The Large Commercial Aircraft (LCA) market is at the start of a strong upturn which will
drive higher revenues and cash generation at BCA. A large order book, overbooked delivery slots,
new airplane model deliveries, and geographic diversity support this outlook. Fitch expects
BCA's deliveries will climb 24% to 590 aircraft in 2012 and 12% to 660 aircraft in 2013. These
forecasts are based on the company's announced production rate changes and expected deliveries
of already-built 787's and 747-8's. Fitch's initial estimates for 787 and 747-8 deliveries in
2012 are 40-50 and 20-25. Fitch estimates BCA's revenues could rise 30%-35% in 2012.
Potential threats to the LCA delivery outlook include the supply chain; the rapid production
ramp-up, particularly for the 787; a few unhealthy airlines; and the tepid global economy. The
production ramp-up over the next several years is significant, especially in the wide-body
segment, and this could strain the supply chain, which combined with tighter credit, makes small
suppliers a key watch item for 2012. While the overall airline industry is healthier than it has
been in a few periods over the past decade, there are pockets of weakness, as illustrated by
AMR's bankruptcy filing and the financial problems in India's airline industry.
The U.S. defense spending outlook will be uncertain and volatile over the next one to two
years, and program details will be needed to evaluate the full effect on defense credit
profiles. Fitch estimates the worst-case scenario for Dept of Defense (DoD) spending reductions
through 2021 is nearly $1 trillion. In Fitch's view, the most negative element of this scenario
is an estimated 12%-13% decline in spending in fiscal 2013, which Fitch understands would be
made across the board without consideration of program health or national security priorities.
Fitch expects less severe and/or more orderly spending scenarios are possible because Congress
could act to avoid or modify sequestration's automatic cuts beginning in January 2013. Fitch's
forecasts for BA's defense businesses include modest revenue declines for the next several
years. Pressure from the DoD budget should be partly offset by sizable contract wins in 2011 and
relatively low exposure to some of the most at-risk parts of the budget.
The size of BA's pension deficit is a concern, and Fitch expects pension contributions will
be a cash deployment priority for the next several years. At the end of 2010 BA's pension
obligations totaled $59.1 billion, and the deficit was $9.85 billion, for a funded percentage of
83%. On an ERISA funding basis the plan was fully funded. The funding position likely
deteriorated as of the end of 2011 as a result of low financial market returns. Required cash
contributions are modest, but the company regularly makes discretionary contributions, including
$500 million in 2011.
The ratings for BCC are linked to those of its parent, BA, reflecting Fitch's belief that
the company is of strategic importance to its parent and that there is an implicit level of
support between the entities. BCC has several arrangements with BA including a formal support
agreement in which BA has committed to make contributions to BCC should its fixed-charge
coverage fall below 1.05x. Still, BCC's ratings also reflect its solid liquidity profile, strong
funding flexibility, improving asset quality, prudent risk management and sound operating
performance.
BCC's operating performance is consistent with the company's operating strategy and focuses
on minimizing the use of its own balance sheet in support of BA aircraft sales. Revenues have
trended down in recent years due to a smaller portfolio, run-offs and aircraft sales; however,
the company has remained solidly profitable. Asset quality has gradually improved as the company
worked through a number of issues with domestic airline carriers and exposed itself to less risk
as a result of the decrease in customer financing. Given improving sector conditions, and direct
BA support, Fitch believes loss reserves remain adequate to cover potential losses on
receivables.
Fitch affirms the ratings for both BA and BCC as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Bank facilities at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper programs at 'F1'.