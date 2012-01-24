TEXT-S&P puts Netherlands-based CEVA group 'B-' on watch positive

Jan 24 -

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed its 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based integrated logistics services provider CEVA Group PLC (CEVA) on CreditWatch with positive implications.

We also placed on CreditWatch Positive the following:

-- The 'B' issue ratings on the $1.5 billion-equivalent senior secured bank facilities and the existing $450 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2017 issued by CEVA. The recovery rating on these facilities and notes is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

-- The 'CCC+' issue ratings on the $210 million 1.5-lien secured notes due 2016, the $702 million junior-priority senior secured notes due 2018, the EUR11 million and EUR266 million senior unsecured notes due 2014, and the EUR73 million senior unsecured notes due 2018. The recovery rating on these instruments remains '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

-- The 'CCC' issue ratings on CEVA's senior subordinated notes, comprising an EUR81 million tranche due 2016 and a EUR57 million tranche due 2018. The recovery rating remains at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue rating to the proposed $300 million first-lien senior secured notes due 2017 to be issued by CEVA. We have assigned a recovery rating of '2' to these notes. We further assigned a 'B-' issue rating to the new proposed $665 million-equivalent senior unsecured notes due 2020 to be issued by CEVA. Of this total, $525 million will be offered to investors and a $140 million-equivalent will be subscribed by Apollo Global Management, LLC, CEVA's controlling shareholder. The notes have been assigned a recovery rating of '5'.

The CreditWatch placement reflects CEVA's plans to refinance its upcoming debt maturities, most importantly bank loans maturing in 2013, and to convert into equity about EUR860 million of debt held by Apollo Global Management, LLC, CEVA's controlling shareholder.

In our view, a successful completion of these proposed transactions will reduce CEVA's financial leverage, and thereby its cash interest costs. It would also enhance the company's financial flexibility, eliminating major debt maturities until 2015. We therefore anticipate raising the rating on CEVA to 'B' from 'B-' once these transactions are completed.

Based on our preliminary assessment of the benefits of the proposed transactions and our expectations of CEVA's improving operating performance, we could raise the rating by one notch to 'B' soon after completion of the transactions. If however, CEVA fails to complete the proposed transactions, we could affirm the rating at 'B-'.