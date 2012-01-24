版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 24日 星期二 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places on review 43 Million repack notes of Cairn Company Ltd

Jan 24 Cairn Company (Jersey No.5) Limited

* Moody's places on review 43 Million repack notes of Cairn Company Ltd

