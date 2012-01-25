TEXT-Fitch:South Africa liquidity driven by international sentiment

Jan 25 - The availability of additional liquidity to South African corporates remains dependent on international sentiment, despite limited reliance on international funding and relatively well-capitalised banks. The fate of the eurozone and China, South Africa's main trading partners, are of particular importance.

South Africa's commodity-based economy relies for foreign earnings on exports - which are prey to international pricing trends. Commodity prices have fallen over the six months since July 2011 due to steadily weakening global market conditions. Fitch expects demand and prices to remain under pressure in 2012 as weak market sentiment persists.

South African corporates' liquidity is adequate. However, this has only been achieved through extraordinary measures - restraining shareholder remuneration, non-essential capital expenditure, and working-capital outflows in an effort to conserve cash.

The perception of a poor financing market also led corporates to keep more liquid assets on balance sheet. Where they are able, larger corporates have lengthened their maturity profiles - replacing short-dated finance with longer-dated bond and bank funding. They are also increasingly using commercial paper at the expense of short-term bank facilities, due to the lower spreads available.

The South African market remains primarily bank funded, with domestic banks key players. South African banks have few of the solvency concerns of international peers, due to heavy regulation and high capitalisation. This does not make them immune to global shifts in sentiment - they have pulled back from lending to some weaker corporates. There has also been a rise in prices at all levels.

The growing domestic bond market remains dominated by large state-owned entities such as Eskom, which needs to support a ZAR75bn capex programme this year. We expect bond finance to remain limited to relatively highly rated entities - 'AA(zaf)' or higher.

South African corporates' reliance on international bank funding is largely limited to issuers' offshore operations, where a natural hedge typically reduces exchange rate and interest rate risks. This exposure is likely to remain low in 2012.