公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 21:05 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgns B2 rtg to DaVita's sr. note offering; Ba3 CFR affirmed

Aug 14 DaVita Inc.

* Moody's assigns B2 rating to DaVita's sr. note offering; Ba3 CFR affirmed

