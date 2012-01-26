版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 26日 星期四 17:05 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms DHCOG's B2 CFR, upgrades PDR and MTN ratings to B2; Outlook stable

Jan 26 Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group LLC (DHCOG)

* Moody's affirms DHCOG's B2 CFR, upgrades PDR and MTN ratings to B2 from B3 ; Outlook for all ratings has been changed to stable from negative

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐