TEXT-S&P ratings - UBS Bank (Canada)

Aug 16 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- UBS Bank (Canada) -------------------------------------- 16-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Canada

State/Province: Ontario

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

19-Dec-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

01-Apr-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

01-Oct-2007 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

===============================================================================

