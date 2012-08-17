TEXT-Fitch revises PulteGroup's outlook to stable; affirms 'BB' IDR

Aug 17 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PulteGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE: PHM) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BB'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A complete list of rating actions follows this release.

The ratings and Stable Outlook for PHM reflect year-over-year improvement in operational and financial categories (especially net orders and gross profit margin) during recent quarters and better performance relative to its peers, a moderate housing recovery, broad geographic and product diversity, a long track record of adhering to a disciplined financial strategy and somewhat more recently an at times aggressive growth strategy.

The merger with Centex in August 2009 further enhanced the company's broad geographic and product line diversity. Centex's significant presence in the entry level and first move-up categories complements PHM's strength in both the move-up and active adult segment. PHM's Del Webb (active adult) segment is perhaps the best recognized brand name in the homebuilding business. The company also did a good job in reducing its inventory and generating positive operating cash flow during the severe housing downturn from 2007 to 2011.

The rating also takes into account the company's strong liquidity position as well as the successful execution of its debt repayment strategy following the merger with Centex in August 2009 and more recently. Subsequent to the merger the company repurchased $1.5 billion of senior notes through a tender offer. PHM also retired $898.5 million of debt in 2010 and $323.9 million of debt in 2011. The company's remaining debt maturities are well laddered with $96.5 million due to mature in August 2012, $180.6 million scheduled to mature in 2013 and $569.2 million due in 2014.

PHM ended the June 2012 quarter with $1.310 billion of unrestricted cash and equivalents and $3.093 billion of senior notes.

In addition, Fitch has taken into account PHM's significant ramp up in gross profit margins (excluding impairments) since the first quarter of 2009 (1,088 bps) and ongoing operational initiatives expected to generate further margin expansion. Those initiatives include a rising share of closings from recently acquired, typically lower cost land, favorable product mix benefiting from move-up and active adult closings, pushing design, engineering and purchasing activities out to field operations to drive local costs lower, and working to ensure proper balance of pre-sold vs. lower margin speculative sales (currently 75% pre-sold, 25% spec).

Builder and investor enthusiasm have for the most part surged so far in 2012. However, housing metrics have not entirely kept pace. Year-over-year comparisons have been solidly positive on a consistent basis. However, month to month the statistics (single-family starts, new home, and existing home sales) have been erratic and, at times, below expectations. In any case, year to date these housing metrics are well above 2011 levels. As Fitch has noted in the past, recovery will likely occur in fits and starts.

Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since early spring but still assume only a moderate rise off a very low bottom. In a slowly growing economy with relatively similar distressed home sales competition, less competitive rental cost alternatives, and new home inventories at historically low levels, single-family housing starts should improve about 12%, while new home sales increase approximately 10.5% and existing home sales grow 5.6%. Further moderate improvement is forecast for 2013.

As of June 30, 2012, PHM controlled 124,976 lots, of which 88.4% are owned and the remaining 11.6% are controlled through options. Total lots controlled represent an approximately 8.1-year supply of total lots based on LTM closings and the company owns 7.2 years of lots. The company's land position has historically been longer compared to other public homebuilders due to its Del Webb operations. PHM's active adult and certain master-planned communities can extend from five to seven years or longer during their build-out.

During the past few years, the company has been relatively subdued in committing to incremental land purchases due to its sizeable land position. Of course, the acquisition of Centex in 2009 allowed the company to sharply increase its land position. Management estimates that 30% of its total lots controlled are fully developed.

PHM expects to spend about $900 million on land and development this year. By comparison, the company spent $750 million on land and development in 2009, while Centex spent roughly $200 million. PHM expended $980 million on land and development in 2010 and $1 billion in 2011. (For perspective, PHM alone spent $4.6 billion on land and development in 2006.)

The company continues to have meaningful development expenditures, largely due to its Del Webb active adult (retiree) operations.

Fitch is comfortable with the company's land strategy given PHM's cash position, debt maturity schedule, proven access to the capital markets, and management's demonstrated discipline in pulling back on its land and development activities during periods of distress. Additionally, Fitch expects management to be disciplined with the uses of its cash, refraining from significant share repurchases or one-time dividends to its stockholders that would meaningfully deplete its liquidity position.

PHM's future ratings and Outlook will be influenced by broad housing market trends as well as company specific activity, such as land and development spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order activity, debt levels and free cash flow trends and uses.

A near-term positive rating action would be considered if the recovery in housing is significantly better than our current outlook and the company's credit metrics are meaningfully above our expectations. A negative rating action could be triggered if there is a shortfall in PHM's financials and there is a sharp drop in cash (below $700 million) as well as underperforming operating metrics.

Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for PHM and revised the Rating Outlook to Stable.

PulteGroup, Inc.:

--IDR at 'BB';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'.

Centex Corp.:

--IDR at 'BB';

--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'.