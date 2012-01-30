TEXT-S&P:AXA Life Insurance afmd at 'AA-';off watch;otlk neg

Jan 30 -

-- Market developments in the second half of 2011 have weakened France-based insurer AXA group's risk-adjusted capital adequacy.

-- Standard & Poor's has affirmed all of its ratings on the rated AXA group companies that were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications and resolved the CreditWatch placements. The outlook on the aforementioned ratings is negative.

-- We are affirming our 'AA-' financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on AXA Life Insurance, which is a core subsidiary within the AXA group, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The outlook on the ratings on AXA Life Insurance is negative, which is equivalent to that on the ratings on the AXA holding companies and other core subsidiaries within the AXA group. The negative outlook reflects our concerns that the current investment market conditions and economic outlook may constrain AXA's abilities to restore its capital adequacy.

-- However, we expect that AXA group's revenue and earnings diversification, management actions, and risk management abilities will help strengthen capital adequacy in 2012 and 2013.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA-' financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on AXA Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook on the financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings is negative. AXA Life Insurance is a Japanese subsidiary of the France-based AXA group, one of the world's largest insurance and financial groups. We consider AXA Life Insurance as a core subsidiary within the AXA group under our group methodology for insurance companies.

Our rating affirmations on the AXA group are based on our opinion that any potential negative effects from our recent downgrades of some sovereign issuers in the eurozone, as well as the current investment market conditions, on the group's credit quality are within our assumptions for the current ratings. Although market developments in the second half of 2011 have weakened the AXA group's risk-adjusted capital adequacy, we expect that its revenue and earnings diversification, management actions, and risk management abilities will help strengthen capital adequacy in 2012 and 2013. Therefore, we affirmed the 'A' long-term counterparty credit ratings on holding companies AXA S.A. and AXA Financial Inc., and the 'AA-' ratings on the core subsidiaries of the AXA group--except for AXA Life Insurance--on Jan. 27, 2012, and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications. We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 9, 2011 (Dec. 12, 2011 for AXA Life Insurance), following our negative CreditWatch placement of eurozone sovereign ratings on Dec. 5, 2011.

The negative outlook on our ratings on AXA Life Insurance is equivalent to that on other core subsidiaries within the AXA group. The negative outlook reflects our concerns that the current investment market conditions and economic outlook may constrain the group's abilities to restore its capital adequacy to levels more consistent with its ratings within the next two years (please see "Research Update: AXA Outlook To Negative On Weakened Capital Adequacy, Core Entities Affirmed At 'AA-'; Off Watch," published Jan. 27, 2012).

The ratings on AXA Life Insurance are also constrained by our sovereign rating on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) because the insurer's asset management portfolio is weighted relatively heavily in domestic assets, and its business is highly dependent on the domestic market.

We may lower the ratings on AXA Life Insurance if we downgrade the core subsidiaries within the AXA group, which may occur if we conclude that the pace of recovery in risk-adjusted capital adequacy is unlikely to meet our expectations; or if the operating and investment environment toughens, translating into higher credit risk, decreasing asset bases, and dampening prospects for earnings. Also, we will likely downgrade AXA Life Insurance if we lower our long-term sovereign rating on Japan.

Conversely, we may revise the outlook on the ratings on AXA Life Insurance to stable if we revise upward to stable the outlooks on the ratings on the core subsidiaries within the AXA group and the long-term sovereign rating on Japan. We could revise the outlook of the core subsidiaries of the AXA group to stable if the group met or exceeded expectations underlying the ratings, and if its capital efficiency initiatives effectively led to a lowering of the sensitivity of its balance sheet to external factors.

