版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 20日 星期一 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's believes ZhengTong's latest loan addresses its near-term financing needs

Aug 20 China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited

* Moody's believes that the latest bank funding obtained through a bank syndicate arranged by Credit Suisse AG Singapore Branch ("Credit Suisse") and China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch ("CMBC") will improve China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited's liquidity position

