TEXT-S&P affrms 'AA/A-1+' rtgs on Abu Dhabi-based IPIC;otlk stable

Aug 21 -
Overview
-- Under our criteria for government-related entities, we consider
International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) to play a "critical" role
for its owner, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to have an "integral" link with
the government.
-- We believe that extraordinary support from the Abu Dhabi government
would be "almost certain" should IPIC come under financial stress.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'AA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term
ratings on IPIC, equalizing them with our ratings on Abu Dhabi.
-- The stable outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our view that
IPIC would almost certainly receive extraordinary financial support if in need.
Rating Action
On Aug. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the
International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) at 'AA/A-1+'. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
Although the government of Abu Dhabi does not formally guarantee IPIC's
liabilities, we equalize the ratings on IPIC with those on the government of
Abu Dhabi under our enhanced criteria on government-related entities (GREs).