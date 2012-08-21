TEXT-S&P affrms 'AA/A-1+' rtgs on Abu Dhabi-based IPIC;otlk stable

Aug 21 -

Overview

-- Under our criteria for government-related entities, we consider International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) to play a "critical" role for its owner, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to have an "integral" link with the government.

-- We believe that extraordinary support from the Abu Dhabi government would be "almost certain" should IPIC come under financial stress.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'AA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term ratings on IPIC, equalizing them with our ratings on Abu Dhabi.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on the sovereign and our view that IPIC would almost certainly receive extraordinary financial support if in need.

Rating Action

On Aug. 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) at 'AA/A-1+'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

Although the government of Abu Dhabi does not formally guarantee IPIC's liabilities, we equalize the ratings on IPIC with those on the government of Abu Dhabi under our enhanced criteria on government-related entities (GREs).