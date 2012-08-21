TEXT-S&P summary: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Aug 21 -
Summary analysis -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. ---------------- 21-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Canada
State/Province: British Columbia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jan-2012 B/-- B/--
13-Oct-2009 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on British Columbia-domiciled and
Santa Monica, Calif.-headquartered movie and TV studio Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp. reflects the consolidated company's "weak" business risk
profile and its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our
criteria). As of Aug. 12, 2012, Lions Gate ranked sixth in domestic box
office, with a 9.1% share, according to boxofficemojo.com. The January 2012
acquisition of Summit Entertainment modestly improved Lions Gate's business
risk profile, which we previously regarded as "vulnerable." The acquisition
increases the company's creative capabilities and could add to its leverage
over exhibitors if stronger intermediate-term film performance continues over
the long term. Still, it remains subject to the volatile nature of cash flows
in the film industry, and formidable upfront cash requirements for production
and marketing.
Lions Gate's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." Pro forma for the
Summit acquisition, we estimate EBITDA for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012,
to be negative. Thus pro forma debt to last-12-months' EBITDA is not
meaningful.
Our base-case scenario for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013 assumes the
box-office success of the final Twilight film, "Breaking Dawn 2," will result
in a significant boost to EBITDA in mid- to late-fiscal 2013, with a
concomitant decline in leverage. The EBITDA turnaround also should cause
discretionary cash flow to turn positive. In fiscal 2014, we expect the
company to keep benefitting from "Breaking Dawn 2." Depending on its success
developing new film franchises after the completion of the Twilight series,
Lions Gate could have greater cash flow visibility over the next few years
than prior to the Summit acquisition. EBITDA and discretionary cash flow
generation will depend on the future magnitude of production spending and the
company's ability to acquire creative elements suitable for new film
franchises.