版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 16:32 BJT

TEXT-Fitch places 24 Japan SF tranches on RWN due to ineligible counterparties

The rating actions for the affected classes are as follows.

Transactions with direct support counterparty exposure to ineligible account banks

HYDRA V Funding Corporation:

JPY15.93bn* Class S1 bonds; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

JPY4.38bn* Class S2 bonds; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

HN Trust:

JPY0.14bn* Class A1 senior BIs; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

JPY0.6bn* Class B1 senior BIs; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

J-CORE15 Trust:

JPY5.19bn* Class A1 TBIs; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

JPY11.41bn* Class A1 ABL; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916702:

JPY1.06bn* senior BIs 1; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916703:

JPY2.77bn* senior BIs 1; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

Transactions with solely indirect support counterparty exposure to ineligible account banks

DTC One Special Purpose Company:

JPY0.13bn* Class A-1 notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

JPY1.16bn* Class A-2 notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

JPY5.3m* Class A-3 notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

DTC Two Funding Limited:

JPY2.22bn* Class A notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

DTC Three Funding Limited:

JPY2.77bn* Class A-1 notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

JPY1.89bn* Class A-2 notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

DTC Four Funding Limited:

JPY4.85bn* Class A-1 notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

JPY2.43bn* Class A-2 notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

DTC Five Funding Limited :

JPY7.27bn* Class A notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

DTC Six Funding Limited:

JPY9.94bn* Class A notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

DTC Seven Funding Limited:

JPY12.63bn* Class A notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

DTC Eight Funding Limited:

JPY15.66bn* Class A notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

Leopard Two Funding Limited:

JPY4.07bn* Class A-1 notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

JPY4.07bn* Class A-2 notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

L-Map One Funding Limited:

JPY11.6bn* Class A notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

L-STaRS One Funding Limited:

JPY5.61bn* Class A notes; 'AAAsf'; Placed on RWN

*as of 21 August 2012

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐