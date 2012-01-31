TEXT-S&P rates Hutchison Whampoa's proposed guaranteed notes 'A-'

Jan 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating and 'cnAA' long-term Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of benchmark-sized five-year and 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes by Hutchison Whampoa International (11) Ltd. Hong Kong-based conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL: A-/Stable/--; cnAA) guarantees the proposed notes. The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The proposed issue is a further issuance on the dual-tranche notes issued on Jan. 13, 2012, and carries the same terms and conditions. The proposed notes could be consolidated and form a single series with the notes due 2017 and 2022.

The HWL group will use the notes proceeds to refinance existing borrowings. The proposed issue is in line with our expectation that the group will continue to extend its debt maturity profile and pre-fund upcoming debt maturities.

The rating on HWL reflects the group's good cash flows from diverse businesses with a satisfactory-to-excellent competitive position, good record of divesting assets to supplement internal cash generation, and strong liability management and financial flexibility. HWL's strong liquidity also supports the rating. HWL's modest credit ratios for the rating and the low, albeit improving, profitability and weak cash flows of its 3G operations temper the above strengths.

The stable outlook on HWL reflects our expectation that satisfactory operating cash generation and strategic transactions will improve the company's leverage toward its target ratio of consolidated unadjusted net debt to net capital of about 25% in 2012. We also expect HWL to maintain a high level of liquidity. The outlook also factors in the group's strong financial flexibility, including the listed status of some of its businesses, its good record of divesting assets to raise capital, and its effective control over cash-rich affiliates to stabilize its credit profile.

