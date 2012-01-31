TEXT-S&P rates Hutchison Whampoa's proposed guaranteed notes 'A-'

Jan 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' long-term issue rating
and 'cnAA' long-term Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of benchmark-sized
five-year and 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes by Hutchison Whampoa International (11)
Ltd. Hong Kong-based conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL: A-/Stable/--; cnAA)
guarantees the proposed notes. The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance
documentation.
The proposed issue is a further issuance on the dual-tranche notes issued on
Jan. 13, 2012, and carries the same terms and conditions. The proposed notes
could be consolidated and form a single series with the notes due 2017 and
2022.
The HWL group will use the notes proceeds to refinance existing borrowings.
The proposed issue is in line with our expectation that the group will
continue to extend its debt maturity profile and pre-fund upcoming debt
maturities.
The rating on HWL reflects the group's good cash flows from diverse businesses
with a satisfactory-to-excellent competitive position, good record of
divesting assets to supplement internal cash generation, and strong liability
management and financial flexibility. HWL's strong liquidity also supports the
rating. HWL's modest credit ratios for the rating and the low, albeit
improving, profitability and weak cash flows of its 3G operations temper the
above strengths.
The stable outlook on HWL reflects our expectation that satisfactory operating
cash generation and strategic transactions will improve the company's leverage
toward its target ratio of consolidated unadjusted net debt to net capital of
about 25% in 2012. We also expect HWL to maintain a high level of liquidity.
The outlook also factors in the group's strong financial flexibility,
including the listed status of some of its businesses, its good record of
divesting assets to raise capital, and its effective control over cash-rich
affiliates to stabilize its credit profile.
