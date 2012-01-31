TEXT-S&P lowers CMED rating to 'SD', issue rating to 'D'

Jan 31 -
-- We understand that CMED, a China-based advanced in-vitro diagnostic
company, has not made a semi-annual interest payment on its 6.25% US$150
million convertible bond due 2016.
-- We view the missed coupon payment as a payment default under our
criteria.
-- We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating to 'SD'
(selective default) and the rating on the convertible bond to 'D' (default).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate
credit rating on China Medical Technologies Inc. (CMED) to 'SD' from 'B+'. At the same time,
we lowered our debt rating on the US$150 million convertible bond due Dec. 15,
2016, to 'D' from 'B+'. We also lowered our Greater China credit scale rating
on CMED to 'SD' from 'cnBB' and on the convertible bond to 'D' from 'cnBB'.
"The downgrade follows confirmation that CMED did not make the semi-annual
interest payment on its 6.25% US$150 million convertible bond due December
2016; the coupon payment was due on Dec. 15, 2011," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Joe Poon.
The company also failed to make the interest payment within the 30-day
applicable grace period ended Jan. 14, 2012. We also note the absence of
remediation concerning the missed payment.
"We lowered the corporate credit rating on CMED to 'SD' rather than 'D'
because the company has paid the interest and principal on other issues," said
Mr. Poon. "In accordance with our criteria, we lowered the debt rating to 'D'
because the company has not paid the coupon within a five-day grace period."
According to CMED's unaudited results for the second quarter of the fiscal
year ended Sept. 30, 2011, announced on Nov. 18, 2011, the company has about
US$206.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of US$412.2
million (consisting of convertible bonds due 2016 and 2013, and short-term
debt of about US$16.7 million). We estimate that most of the cash is held in
China.
We will lower the corporate credit rating to 'D' from 'SD' if: (1) CMED fails
to pay the next semi-annual interest on Feb. 15, 2012, on its US$276 million
4.0% convertible bond due 2013; or (2) the company files for bankruptcy.
We are uncertain why CMED did not make the coupon payment, given that it
appears to have sufficient capacity to do so. Nevertheless, we note that on
Dec. 13, 2011, the company announced its intention to restructure its debt to
strengthen its balance sheet.
We may withdraw the ratings on CMED if we cannot receive adequate, timely, or
reliable information on the company's activities, finances, or liquidity.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010
-- 2008 Corporate Ratings Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008