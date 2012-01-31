TEXT-Fitch cuts Mapfre's IFS to 'A'

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Mapfre SA's
(Mapfre) Issuer Default Rating to 'A-' from 'A' and its
core operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating to 'A' from 'A+'. The ratings have simultaneously been
removed from Rating Watch Negative where they were placed on 20
December 2011. The Outlook for the ratings is Negative. A full
list of rating actions is below.
The rating action follows the downgrade of Spain's Long-term
IDR to 'A' from 'AA-' (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six
Eurozone Sovereigns", dated 27 January 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com).
As indicated previously (see "Fitch Places Mapfre's Ratings
on Rating Watch Negative", dated 20 December 2011 at
www.fitchratings.com), the resolution of the RWN was dependent
upon the resolution of the RWN on Spain's sovereign ratings
given the intrinsic link between Mapfre's ratings and Spain's
creditworthiness.
Mapfre's ratings would be most likely further downgraded
from the current 'A' IFS if the Spanish sovereign rating was
further downgraded. The ratings could also be downgraded if the
exposure to the Spanish insurance market or sovereign debt
resulted in underwriting or investment losses beyond Fitch's
current expectations.
Conversely, Mapfre's Outlook could be revised to Stable if
the Outlook on the Spanish sovereign rating was revised to
Stable.