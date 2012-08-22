版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 22日 星期三 20:02 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's asgns provisional rtgs to ABS by GNB Auto Plan Sp. z o.o.

Aug 22 GNB Auto Plan Sp. z o.o.

* Moody's assigns provisional ratings to ABS to be issued by GNB Auto Plan Sp. z o.o.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐