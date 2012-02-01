版本:
2012年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Moody's:European glass packaging volumes to hold steady

Feb 01 Owens-Illinois Inc, Ardagh Packaging Group, Bormioli Rocco Holdings S.A, Yioula Glassworks S.A., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, Verallia

* Moody's:European glass packaging volumes to hold steady, but energy price volatility poses margin risk

