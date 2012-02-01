TEXT-S&P raises all rtgs in CLO deal GSC European CDO I-R

Feb 01 -

-- We have assessed the performance of GSC European CDO I-R by applying our 2010 counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we have raised our ratings on all classes of notes.

-- GSC European CDO I-R is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of notes in GSC European CDO I-R S.A. (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance and our application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.

For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report dated Dec. 5, 2011, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, as well as our cash flow criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

From our analysis, we have observed a decrease in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') currently 10.38% of the aggregate performing balance, and in the proportion of defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D') in the portfolio since we last reviewed the transaction (see "Transaction Update: GSC European CDO I-R S.A.," published on March 16, 2010).

Since our last review, we have also noted an increase in the weighted-average spread earned on GSC European CDO I-R's collateral pool, and in the par coverage test results. However, the class D and E par coverage tests continue to perform below the minimum levels.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses and our 2010 counterparty criteria, we consider the credit enhancement available to all classes of notes that we rate to be commensurate with higher rating levels. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes.

None of the classes was constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). Our rating on the class D notes was constrained by this test during our March 2010 analysis.

Credit Suisse AG (A+/Negative/A-1) and Citibank N.A. (A/Negative/A-1) are the swap counterparties in GSC European CDO I-R. We have analyzed the counterparties' exposure to the transaction, and we consider that this is sufficiently limited to not affect our current ratings on the class A1, A2A, A2B, and A3 notes if the counterparties failed to perform.

GSC European CDO I-R is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

