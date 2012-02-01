TEXT-S&P keeps DSAA issuances on creditwatch negative

Feb 01 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that the 'AA+' ratings on three
issuances supported by the Defense Security Assistance Agency of the U.S (DSAA) remain on
CreditWatch negative, where they were initially placed on Oct. 18, 2011. The CreditWatch
placement remains, pending review of the relevant issuance documentation. This review is still
ongoing and therefore the CreditWatch negative remains in place until completed.
Two issuances are issued by special purpose vehicles to provide financing for the State of
Israel, and one for the Central Bank of Tunisia. The cash flows for the respective
issuances are partially supported by the DSAA.
RATINGS LIST
Affirmed
US$3.626 bil zero cpn govt trust certs class 1D secd IRG-LOC due 11/15/2013
AA+/Watch Negative
US$2.699 bil zero cpn certs class 2-F secd IRB-LOC due 05/15/2013
AA+/Watch Negative
US$25 mil 9.80% U.S. govt gtd & secd nts ser B due 12/31/2014
AA+/Watch Negative