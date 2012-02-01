TEXT-S&P keeps DSAA issuances on creditwatch negative

Feb 01 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that the 'AA+' ratings on three issuances supported by the Defense Security Assistance Agency of the U.S (DSAA) remain on CreditWatch negative, where they were initially placed on Oct. 18, 2011. The CreditWatch placement remains, pending review of the relevant issuance documentation. This review is still ongoing and therefore the CreditWatch negative remains in place until completed.

Two issuances are issued by special purpose vehicles to provide financing for the State of Israel, and one for the Central Bank of Tunisia. The cash flows for the respective issuances are partially supported by the DSAA.

RATINGS LIST

Affirmed

US$3.626 bil zero cpn govt trust certs class 1D secd IRG-LOC due 11/15/2013

AA+/Watch Negative

US$2.699 bil zero cpn certs class 2-F secd IRB-LOC due 05/15/2013

AA+/Watch Negative

US$25 mil 9.80% U.S. govt gtd & secd nts ser B due 12/31/2014

AA+/Watch Negative