TEXT-Fitch afrms WABCO India at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'

Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed WABCO India Limited's
National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'. The
Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of rating actions is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects WABCO India's continued strong
presence in the air brakes business - catering to the medium &
heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) in India, strong EBITDA
margins, sound liquidity with healthy internal accruals and very
low utilisation of cash credit limits, and low financial
leverage. The affirmation also continues to reflect WABCO
India's strong linkages with the WABCO Group, which would enable
the company to launch new products and enter into new markets
over the medium-term.
WABCO India has a capex plan of around INR900m during
FY12-FY14 (financial year ending March), which is modest
relative to its financial resources and likely to be funded by
internal accruals. Further significant improvements in revenues,
margins and business profile are likely to come from substantial
diversification of markets and products over the medium- to
long-term.
The ratings are, however, constrained by the concentration
risk as two-thirds of WABCO India's FY11 revenues came from
original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with two OEMs - Tata
Motors Limited ('BB'/Stable) and Ashok Leyland Limited
('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable) - accounting for about 80%
of the total M&HCV market in India. Fitch, however, notes that
the entry of new companies like Daimler Benz and Mahindra
Navistar in India's M&HCV space would increase the size of the
market and provide new opportunities.
Other concerns are a change in WABCO India's leading market
position from a sustained focus to grab market share from
competitors; this may put pressure on the margins. Also, the
M&HCV industry is cyclical and any slowdown in economic growth
could dent the growth of product off-take.
Negative rating guidelines include a substantial
deterioration in operating margins and higher-than- expected
debt-funded capex leading to net debt/EBITDA exceeding 1.5x.
Also, any weakening of linkages between WABCO India and the
WABCO group and any deterioration in the latter's credit profile
may lead to a ratings downgrade. There are no positive rating
guidelines for the near-term; however, significant
diversification of revenues from new products and new markets
over the medium-term could trigger a rating upgrade.
WABCO India is headquartered in Chennai and has
manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Jharkhand. The WABCO
Group is a leading provider of electronic, mechanical and
mechatronic products for the world's leading commercial truck,
trailer, bus and passenger car manufacturers. It has strong
relationships with most global OEMs and its technological
capabilities are high in its product segments.
In FY11, WABCO India had annual sales of INR8.6bn (FY10:
INR5.9bn), an EBITDA margin of 21.2% (FY10: 20.5%), and negative
net debt (FY10: net debt/EBITDA of 0.04x).
Rating actions on WABCO India:
- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)';
Outlook Stable
- INR450m cash credit limits: affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/
'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR250m non-fund based bank limits: affirmed at 'Fitch
AA+(ind)'/ 'Fitch A1+(ind)'