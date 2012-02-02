TEXT-Fitch afrms WABCO India at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'

Feb 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed WABCO India Limited's National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'. The Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects WABCO India's continued strong presence in the air brakes business - catering to the medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) in India, strong EBITDA margins, sound liquidity with healthy internal accruals and very low utilisation of cash credit limits, and low financial leverage. The affirmation also continues to reflect WABCO India's strong linkages with the WABCO Group, which would enable the company to launch new products and enter into new markets over the medium-term.

WABCO India has a capex plan of around INR900m during FY12-FY14 (financial year ending March), which is modest relative to its financial resources and likely to be funded by internal accruals. Further significant improvements in revenues, margins and business profile are likely to come from substantial diversification of markets and products over the medium- to long-term.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the concentration risk as two-thirds of WABCO India's FY11 revenues came from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with two OEMs - Tata Motors Limited ('BB'/Stable) and Ashok Leyland Limited ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable) - accounting for about 80% of the total M&HCV market in India. Fitch, however, notes that the entry of new companies like Daimler Benz and Mahindra Navistar in India's M&HCV space would increase the size of the market and provide new opportunities.

Other concerns are a change in WABCO India's leading market position from a sustained focus to grab market share from competitors; this may put pressure on the margins. Also, the M&HCV industry is cyclical and any slowdown in economic growth could dent the growth of product off-take.

Negative rating guidelines include a substantial deterioration in operating margins and higher-than- expected debt-funded capex leading to net debt/EBITDA exceeding 1.5x. Also, any weakening of linkages between WABCO India and the WABCO group and any deterioration in the latter's credit profile may lead to a ratings downgrade. There are no positive rating guidelines for the near-term; however, significant diversification of revenues from new products and new markets over the medium-term could trigger a rating upgrade.

WABCO India is headquartered in Chennai and has manufacturing facilities in Chennai and Jharkhand. The WABCO Group is a leading provider of electronic, mechanical and mechatronic products for the world's leading commercial truck, trailer, bus and passenger car manufacturers. It has strong relationships with most global OEMs and its technological capabilities are high in its product segments.

In FY11, WABCO India had annual sales of INR8.6bn (FY10: INR5.9bn), an EBITDA margin of 21.2% (FY10: 20.5%), and negative net debt (FY10: net debt/EBITDA of 0.04x).

Rating actions on WABCO India:

- National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR450m cash credit limits: affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/ 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR250m non-fund based bank limits: affirmed at 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/ 'Fitch A1+(ind)'