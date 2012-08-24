TEXT-S&P summary: FoxCo Acquisition LLC

Aug 24 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- FoxCo Acquisition LLC ------------------------- 24-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Kentucky
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--
08-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--
17-Mar-2009 B-/-- B-/--
26-Jun-2008 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that Fort Wright,
Ky.-based media company FoxCo Acquisition LLC will maintain mid-single-digit
percentage core revenue growth, supplemented by rising retransmission fees
from cable and satellite services. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services also
believes it will continue to convert roughly half of its EBITDA into
discretionary cash flow. We consider the company's business risk profile as
"fair," (as per our criteria), based on its portfolio of TV stations in mostly
top-50 markets and a healthy EBITDA margin comparable with its peers'. FoxCo's
relatively high lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA
of 4.6x as of June 30, 2012 underpins our view that the company's financial
risk is "aggressive."
All but one of FoxCo's stations are affiliated with the Fox network; this
leaves the company vulnerable to any declines in the network's audience
ratings, including the decline in ratings of Fox's important "American Idol"
show. Additional risks include TV broadcasting's mature growth prospects, and
intensifying competition for audiences and advertisers from traditional and
nontraditional media. FoxCo's advertising revenue is highly vulnerable to
economic downturns and election cycles. Key strengths are the company's
Fox-affiliated and CBS-affiliated stations' No. 1 or No. 2 morning and late
news ranking, which are important to the stations' profitability and to their
ability to attract political advertising. The company's EBITDA margin, at 37%,
compares favorably with most peers'.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to increase by about 11% to
13% in the second half of 2012, reflecting low-single-digit percent growth in
core advertising, healthy growth in retransmission revenue, and a return of
significant election-related advertising We also expect EBITDA to rise at a
low-30 percent rate in the second half of 2012 as a result of growth in
high-margin political and retransmission revenue. In 2013, we expect revenue
to decline at a low-single-digit percent rate and EBITDA to drop by nearly
10%. We forecast the decline in political advertising revenue will more than
offset low-single-digit percent growth in core local and national advertising
revenue and robust growth in retransmission revenue. The company's EBITDA
margin, in our view, could expand to nearly 40% by the end of 2012 before
contracting about 200 basis points in 2013. We also expect television
operating expenses to continue climbing at a low-single-digit percent rate.
In the second quarter of 2012, FoxCo's operating performance was better than
our base-case expectations. Revenue and EBITDA increased 16% and 36%,
respectively, led by strong growth in political and retransmission revenue
coupled with 4% core advertising revenue growth. Core advertising growth was
led by a 6% increase in local advertising and to a lesser extent a 1% increase
in national advertising revenue. The EBITDA margin increased by about 340
basis points over the past 12 months, to 37.2%, in line with peers'. Margin
expansion was largely because of an increase in high-margin retransmission and
political advertising revenue.
FoxCo's debt to EBITDA declined to 4.3x as of June 30, 2012, from 5.4x in the
same period last year, largely because of higher EBITDA and a 10% reduction in
debt balances. When considering the additional debt FoxCo repaid in July 2012,
leverage is slightly lower at 4.2x. The company's debt to average
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA also moderated to 4.6x as of the same period, in
line with the 4x to 5x that Standard & Poor's associates with an aggressive
financial risk profile.
We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to increase to the high-2x area over the
next year because of EBITDA growth and slightly lower interest expense.
FoxCo's lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest for the 12 months ended
June 30, 2012 improved to 2.4x from 1.8x a year earlier, because of EBITDA
growth and lower interest expense. FoxCo has manageable working capital and
capital spending needs. We expect the company to convert roughly half of its
EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013.
Liquidity
FoxCo has "adequate" liquidity, in our view, to cover its needs over the next
12 to 18 months. Our assessment of FoxCo's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by
1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.
-- We expect net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA declines
15% to 20%.
-- We expect the company would be able to maintain covenant compliance
even with a 15% to 20% decrease in EBITDA.
-- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb, with limited need
for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.
-- FoxCo has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment.
FoxCo's liquidity sources consist of $31 million of cash as of June 30, 2012,
and an unused $50 million revolving credit facility due 2014. Following the
end of the quarter, the company used cash to prepay $18 million of its term
loan. We expect the company to generate about $85 million to $95 million of
funds from operations in 2012 and between $75 million and $85 million in 2013.
We expect uses of liquidity to include working capital needs and capital
expenditures of about $10 million to $15 million, combined, in 2012 and 2013.
Based on these expectations, we believe the company will generate
discretionary cash flow of about $75 million to $85 million in 2012 and
between $65 million and $75 million in 2013.
The credit facilities contain financial covenants, which include first-lien
leverage, interest coverage, and capital expenditure requirements. As of June
30, 2012, the company had an ample margin of compliance with its 5x first-lien
leverage covenant. The company's loan agreement calculates covenants using
average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA. We believe FoxCo should be able to
maintain an adequate cushion of compliance with tightening covenants,
providing the company with full access to its revolving credit facility.
Recovery analysis
We rate FoxCo Acquisition Sub LLC's senior secured credit facilities 'BB' (two
notches higher than the corporate credit rating) with a '1' recovery rating.
The '1' recovery rating reflects our view that lenders would experience very
high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We rate the
company's senior unsecured notes 'B-' (two notches below the corporate credit
rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating the likelihood of negligible
(0% to 10%) recovery. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery
report on FoxCo, published March 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that FoxCo will maintain
mid-single-digit percentage core revenue growth and continue to convert
roughly half of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. We regard an upgrade
as more likely than a downgrade over the next couple of years. We could raise
the rating if the company maintains debt to average trailing-eight-quarter
EBITDA below 5x on a sustained basis while maintaining an adequate cushion of
compliance with covenants. This scenario would likely involve the company
articulating a commitment to keep leverage at this level. We could lower the
rating if debt-financed dividends or acquisitions cause the company's debt to
average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA to exceed 6x without the prospect of a
near-term return to less than 6x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Media And Entertainment Companies, Strongest To
Weakest, July 17, 2012
-- Industry Report Card: U.S. Media & Entertainment Subsectors Are
Exhibiting Differing Trends, May 1, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Television And Radio
Broadcasting Industry, Dec. 11, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008