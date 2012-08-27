TEXT-Fitch cuts NuStar's ratings to 'BB+'; outlook stable

Aug 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the ratings of NuStar Logistics, L.P. (Logistics) and NuStar Pipe Line Operating Partnership, L.P. (NPOP), the operating partnerships of NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar), which is a publicly traded master limited partnership (MLP). The rating Outlooks for Logistics and NPOP are revised to Stable from Negative.

Fitch has taken the following rating actions:

Logistics

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.

NPOP

--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-';

--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'.

Approximately $1.6 billion of senior unsecured debt at the combined partnerships is affected by today's rating actions.

The downgrade to 'BB+' reflects expectations for leverage to be above Fitch's prior forecasts. For the LTM ending 2Q'12, leverage (defined as debt adjusted for construction funds held in escrow to adjusted EBITDA) was 6.2x and Fitch had previously forecasted 2012 year-end leverage to be approximately 4.3x. Fitch revised forecast is 4.6x which includes the benefits to NuStar's balance sheet with the pending asphalt joint venture. Fitch does not expect leverage to drop to approximately 4.3x until the end of 2013.

Ratings concerns center on high leverage metrics, the potential for accelerated acquisitions or increases of capital expenditures to make up for the impaired growth prospects associated with the asphalt business, and to a lesser degree, customer concentration from Valero Energy Corp. (IDR 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch). Fitch would be concerned if the sale of the 50% stake in the asphalt joint venture did not occur, since it would likely result in higher debt.

Factors which support the rating are NuStar's strong base of primarily fee-based and regulated pipeline, terminalling and storage assets which accounted for 80% of segment EBITDA in 2011, expectations for growth in EBITDA in 2013 for all three segments, and sizeable and geographically diverse assets. The planned joint venture for its asphalt operations will reduce working capital requirements for NuStar and should improve liquidity.

Logistics and NPOP are wholly owned subsidiaries of NuStar. NuStar guarantees the debt of Logistics and NPOP, and the debt instruments for the two operating partnerships have cross defaults and cross guarantees which closely link the ratings.

Asphalt Operations

NuStar's asphalt operations have been generating significant losses. The company plans to move the assets into a joint venture and sell a 50% stake. This is expected to reduce the MLP's volatility since the asphalt operations do not generate steady cash flows. This will also significantly reduce NuStar's working capital needs since the capital requirements for asphalt are significant.

NuStar will provide the joint venture with an unsecured revolving credit facility for working capital and other general corporate purposes for up to $250 million. This will be subordinated to the asset backed loan that the joint venture will establish as its main line of liquidity. Funds from NuStar's loan to the joint venture will be used to fund approximately one-third of the joint venture's working capital requirements. NuStar will also provide guarantees or credit support for up to $150 million of operating contracts assumed by the joint venture.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2012 NuStar had $34 million of cash on the balance sheet. In addition, it had $668 million of availability on its $1.5 billion revolver. Revolver availability was due to an amendment which increased the maximum leverage ratio from 5.5x to 6.5x as of 2Q'12.

The company's $1.5 billion revolving credit facility expires in 2017. This facility was established in May 2012 and replaced a $1.2 billion revolver. Before the end of 2Q'12, NuStar had to obtain a waiver from lenders for a financial covenant which capped leverage (as defined in the bank agreement) at 5.5x. Leverage is to be no greater than 5.0x except for 2Q of each year when it is allowed to rise to 5.5x due to the seasonality of working capital requirements of the asphalt operations. Lenders consented to a maximum leverage of 6.5x at the end of 2Q'12 and the actual result for the bank's leverage calculation was 6.0x.

For 3Q'12, the maximum leverage ratio was increased to 6.0x and in 4Q and beyond, it is 5.0x (except for 2Q of any year). If the asphalt operations are sold, leverage cannot exceed 5.0x at the end of each quarter. If NuStar makes acquisitions which exceed $50 million, the bank defined leverage ratio increases to 5.5x from 5.0x for two consecutive quarters.

In July 2012, $100 million of notes matured. In December 2012, the 21 million UK 6.65% term loan is due. In 2013, $230 million of notes are due in March and $250 million are due in June.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures have been increasing. In 2011, capex was $336 million. NuStar has stated that in 2012, strategic capex is to be in the range of $425 million to $475 million and reliability capex is to be $45 million to $50 million. Fitch expects capital expenditures to remain significant as the MLP seeks to grow its storage and terminal operations.