BRIEF-Moody's: Patent verdict credit negative for Samsung Electronics

Aug 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

* Moody's says that a California court's ruling that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SEC) has infringed Apple Inc's patents for mobile devices is credit negative for the company. But the verdict will not have any immediate impact on the company's A1 rating and stable outlook.

