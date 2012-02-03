TEXT-S&P afrms 'BB' on Russian Holding Sistema

Feb 03 -

-- We have affirmed our 'BB' rating on Russia-based Mobile TeleSystems (OJSC) (MTS), the strongest subsidiary of operating holding company Sistema (JSFC).

-- We consider the credit quality and corporate governance of Sistema and MTS to be closely linked.

-- We are affirming our rating on Sistema at 'BB' and removing it from CreditWatch negative.

-- The stable outlook reflects our forecast of strong performance at Sistema's two largest subsidiaries, which should help gradually reduce leverage.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating on Russian operating holding company Sistema (JSFC). At the same time, the rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Aug. 2, 2011. The outlook is stable.

The rating affirmation follows a similar rating action on Sistema's strongest subsidiary, Mobile TeleSystems (OJSC) (MTS; BB/Stable/--).

In our base-case assessment, we assume that Sistema's consolidated revenue growth will slow over the next few quarters, reflecting market saturation and weakening retail consumption. In our base case, we also assume a reduction in revenues and EBITDA at subsidiary OAO ANK Bashneft (not rated), in line with our global oil price assumptions, which could lead to negative revenues for Sistema. That said, we believe Sistema's majority-owned assets, MTS and Bashneft, will maintain a resilient operating performance and continue to support Sistema's business risk profile. We also expect that Sistema's incoming dividends will be lower over the next 12 months because both MTS and Bashneft have sizable investment programs, which will limit their free cash flow generation capacity and might not allow for substantial dividends similar to those in 2010.

The rating on Sistema is constrained, in our view, by the company's aggressive growth orientation, appetite for acquisitions, and very aggressive corporate governance practices. In addition, Sistema has a number of projects that we believe could require additional debt financing or increase consolidated leverage. The continuously strong performance of Sistema's core assets, its improving revenue and asset diversity, and its tangible progress in streamlining operations support the ratings, in our view.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Sistema's two largest subsidiaries will generate positive free operating cash flow, which should support a gradual decline of consolidated leverage and reduce debt at the parent company level.

The rating has limited upside over the next 12 months, in our view. This reflects our view that any improvements to the company's very aggressive corporate governance practices would take time.

We would consider a negative rating action if Sistema's consolidated debt leverage increased to 3x, which could most likely stem from large debt-financed acquisitions. We could also lower the rating if we observed further negative developments in the company's corporate governance practices.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15 2008