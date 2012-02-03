TEXT-S&P raises CEVA Group rating to 'B'; outlook stable

Feb 03 -

-- Netherlands-based integrated logistics services provider CEVA Group PLC (CEVA) has issued new senior notes, the proceeds of which were used to refinance existing debt, and converted into equity about EUR860 million of debt held by its controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management, LLC.

-- The completed debt-to-equity conversion and refinancing has reduced CEVA's debt and improved its debt maturity profile and financial flexibility.

-- We are raising our long-term rating on CEVA to 'B' from 'B-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that CEVA's strong liquidity will support its debt service and ongoing operational needs in the near to medium term.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Netherlands-based integrated logistics services provider CEVA Group PLC (CEVA) to 'B' from 'B-'. We also removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on Jan. 24, 2012. The outlook is stable.

In addition, we raised the ratings on various senior secured notes and removed them from CreditWatch positive.

We also affirmed the ratings on various senior unsecured and senior subordinated notes and removed them from CreditWatch Positive. We subsequently withdrew the ratings on the notes after they were repaid as a part of CEVA's refinancing.

The rating actions follow CEVA's completed issuance of a total of $945 million-equivalent new senior notes due 2017 and 2020, the proceeds of which were used to refinance existing debt, most importantly bank loans maturing in 2013. The rating action also follows the company's conversion into equity of about EUR860 million of debt held by Apollo Global Management, LLC, CEVA's controlling shareholder.

We believe these transactions have reduced CEVA's financial leverage, and thereby its cash interest costs. The company has also enhanced its liquidity profile and financial flexibility, eliminating major debt maturities until 2015.

Although we believe these transactions have improved CEVA's financial risk profile, it nevertheless remains "highly leveraged," according to our classifications. We calculate that, in the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2011, CEVA's credit ratios pro forma the transactions remained weak but strengthened to an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 8.0x and adjusted funds from operations to debt of about 4%. This compares with about 10x and about 2%, respectively, before the transactions.

Our base-case scenario envisages that CEVA's credit measures will improve gradually over the medium term. This would primarily stem from an expansion in EBITDA and cash flow, due to enhanced profitability and a lower cash interest burden. We anticipate that free operating cash flow generation will be fairly limited in 2012 and 2013 and will not contribute materially to reducing debt.

The rating on CEVA continues to be constrained by our view of the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and very aggressive financial policy. This credit weakness is, however, mitigated by our view of CEVA's business risk profile as "fair," according to our classifications.

The stable outlook reflects our view that CEVA's strong liquidity will support its debt service and ongoing operational needs in the near to medium term. The outlook also incorporates the group's weak, albeit somewhat improved credit measures following the debt-to-equity swap, and our opinion that credit measures are unlikely to improve materially. We believe that the ratings could come under pressure if the group's liquidity position were to materially weaken. We could consider a positive rating action over the medium term if the company generated free operating cash flow, reduced leverage, and improved its credit measures to levels we consider sustainably commensurate with a higher rating.

